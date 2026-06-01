San Jose Earthquakes, CEFCU Announce Goals for Education Community Grant Program to Support Local School Communities
Published on June 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes and CEFCU announced today the launch of "Goals for Education," a community grant program designed to support schools and Parent/Teacher Organizations (PTOs) in advancing educational initiatives that benefit students and school communities across California.
"We're proud to partner with CEFCU to connect with local schools through Goals for Education," said Earthquakes VP of Community Relations Robert Davis. "During this global moment for the sport, we're excited to help create opportunities for school communities in ways that are meaningful, intentional and aligned with what matters most to them."
Through the program, two (2) eligible California schools-or their PTOs-will each be awarded a $5,000 grant to support educational programming, resources, or school-based projects. Funds may be used at the recipient's discretion to best meet the needs of their students, including classroom learning, enrichment opportunities, or broader school-wide initiatives.
"We're excited to team up with the San Jose Earthquakes to launch Goals for Education, a program that connects the passion of soccer with the power of education," said CEFCU Community President Peter Diaz. "Together, we're creating new opportunities for students and schools while reinforcing our shared commitment to the communities we serve,"
As part of the initiative, CEFCU will donate $100 for every Earthquakes goal scored during the 2026 regular season, up to $10,000 total. These contributions will directly fund the Goals for Education grant program and support participating schools.
California primary and secondary schools-or their PTOs-are invited to apply for the program by August 1, 2026. To be eligible, applicants must meet the following criteria:
Be a primary and/or secondary school (or PTO) located in Alameda County, Santa Clara County, or Contra Costa County, California
Be a registered nonprofit organization in good standing in California
Submit a completed application by the Aug. 1, 2026, deadline
Schools offering education beyond the 12th grade are not eligible
Additional details and application materials are available through the San Jose Earthquakes and CEFCU.
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