Sporting KC Weekly

Published on June 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







With the Major League Soccer season paused until July 16 -- when Sporting Kansas City visits rivals St. Louis CITY SC -- today begins a FIFA international match window that spans June 1-9 and three Sporting Kansas City defenders will have the opportunity to represent their countries this week.

Zorhan Bassong remains in camp with the Canada Men's National Team, who will play Uzbekistan at 8 p.m. CT tonight live at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton before taking on the Republic of Ireland at 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday at Stade Saputo in Montreal. with both matches nationally televised on FS2. Or Blorian, whose contract with Sporting Kansas City begins on Tuesday, has joined the Israel Men's National Team for an international friendly against Albania at 1 p.m. CT on Wednesday at Air Albania Stadium.

Justin Reynolds was named to the U.S. Under-21 Men's National Team for a training camp in Slovenia which will feature a match against Ukraine at 11 a.m. CT on Friday at Nogometno igrisce Stadium. In addition, SKC Academy forward Kashan Hines is part of the U.S. Under-17 Men's National Team that will play Brazil at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday at Arena das Dunas in Natal.

Sporting City will host ID Sessions this week for players interested in the club's National Academy League (Monday and Tuesday at Central Bank Sporting Complex) teams ahead of tryouts beginning Thursday at Central Bank Sporting Complex and Swope Soccer Village. In addition, the club's East (Swope Soccer Village), North (Central Bank Sporting Complex) and West (Compass Minerals Sporting Fields) regions will host Pre-Tryout Camps on Monday and Tuesday before hosting tryouts beginning Thursday (East and North) and Friday (West). Sporting City will also host tryouts for the club's Girls Academy teams on Monday and Tuesday at Central Bank Sporting Complex as well as tryouts for the club's MLS NEXT teams on Thursday and Friday at Swope Soccer Village.

Sporting KC will host a four-day youth soccer camp for boys and girls of all skill levels between the ages of 5-14 years old beginning on Monday at Columbia Cosmopolitan Recreation Area in Columbia, Missouri. Registration is available online at SportingKCYouth.com and includes an official Sporting KC camp t-shirt.

Fans can take advantage of up to 25% off savings on orders at MLSstore.com until 10:59 p.m. CT on Tuesday with the code MLSSAVE (terms and exclusions apply), including hundreds of Sporting Kansas City items in youth, men's and women's sizes including the new Americana pre-match jersey.

Sporting Kansas City Season Ticket Members and members of Sporting KC supporters groups are eligible to receive complimentary tickets for Sporting away matches. Away ticket requests for Sporting's upcoming road trip to play St. Louis CITY SC on July 16 at Energizer Park will open this Thursday.

Central Bank, which has launched a limited-edition Soccer Capital of America® debit card, is teaming up with Sporting Style for pop-up shops inside 11 different branches, including the Kansas City (9200 NE Barry Rd.) branch on Friday, for fans to browse exclusive Soccer Capital of America® merchandise from jerseys and hats to scarves and collectibles. Visit SoccerCapitalKC.com for upcoming pop-up dates and locations.

New four-week sessions of Sporting Stripes and Sporting Stars, early childhood soccer programs for 2-8 year olds, will start on Saturday morning at The Soccer Lot (Kansas City, MO), Homefield (Olathe, KS) and The Barstow School (Kansas City, MO). For more information, visit SportingKCYouth.com.

For a fifth consecutive year, Sporting Kansas City will participate in the KC Pride Parade in support of the LGBTQ community. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday as part of KC PrideFest at Theis Park.

No Other Pub in the Kansas City Power & Light District will host a Soccer in the City watch party this Saturday as the U.S. Men's National Team plays Germany in an international friendly. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday with food and drink specials available.

Sporting KC and Price Chopper will continue "Kickoff to the Cup" -- a series of neighborhood World Cup celebrations across the Kansas City metro -- from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday at the Price Chopper (7201 W. 151st St.) in Overland Park, Kansas. The free, family-friendly event will feature food and beverage sampling, giveaways, music and interactive entertainment.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 1, 2026

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