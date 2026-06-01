Nine Columbus Crew Players Called up to Respective National Teams for 2026 FIFA World Cup and June FIFA International Window

Published on June 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







COLUMBUS - In addition to defender Steven Moreira (Cape Verde) and midfielder Max Arfsten (United States) earning selections to represent their respective nations at the 2026 FIFA World CupTM in North America, seven Columbus Crew First Team players have received international call-ups for the June FIFA international window: goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen (Guatemala); defenders Tristan Brown (United States Under-19s) and Owen Presthus (United States Under-20s); midfielders Taha Habroune (United States Under-21s) and Cole Mrowka (Philippines); and forwards Chase Adams (United States Under-18s) and Nariman Akhundzada (Azerbaijan). Additionally, Crew Academy players Gianmarco Di Noto, Prince Forfor and Myles Johnson were selected to join their respective Youth National Teams.

Appearing in its 12th World Cup and second time as a host nation, Arfsten and the USMNT open Group D play against Paraguay on June 12 in Los Angeles, Calif. The second group stage match will take place on June 19 in Seattle against Australia, and the USA will finish back in Los Angeles on June 25 against Türkiye.

Drawn into Group H of the competition, Moreira and Cape Verde kick off their World Cup campaign against Spain on Monday, June 15 at 12 p.m. ET at Atlanta Stadium. The Blue Sharks then take on Uruguay on Sunday, June 21 at 6 p.m. ET at Miami Stadium before wrapping up group-stage play against Saudi Arabia on Friday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET at Houston Stadium.

Adams will join the U.S. U-18 Men's National Team in Spain for a training camp from June 1-9. Adams and the U-18s take on Sweden on June 5 and Qatar on June 9. The forward has notched one goal in three matches (two starts) for the U-18s. The Naperville, Ill., native represented the U.S. at the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup, making two appearances (one start), and has 19 goals in 18 appearances across the U-15 to U-17 levels, including a 10-goal match vs. the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The forward became the third-youngest player to sign a Homegrown contract with Columbus on Jan. 7. He made his First Team debut against the Richmond Kickers on April 15 in the Round of 32 of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and went on to score his first goal against One Knoxville SC in the Round of 16 on April 29. Adams also made his MLS debut against Minnesota United FC on May 2. For Crew 2, Adams has posted six goals in 10 MLS NEXT Pro matches this season.

Akhundzada has been called up to Azerbaijan for friendlies vs. Malta (June 5) and San Marino (June 9). Both matches will take place at the Haladás Sportkomplexum in Szombathelyi, Hungary. Akhundzada has earned 13 caps (10 starts) for the Azerbaijan Men's National Team. Additionally, Akhundzada made 16 appearances (all starts) across the Under-19 and U-21 levels, scoring three goals. The forward has appeared in six regular season matches for the Black & Gold. He also registered his first assist on Arfsten's game-winning goal against New York City FC in the quarterfinals of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on May 20.

Brown joins the U.S. U-19 Men's National Team for a training camp at the new Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center in Fayetteville, Ga., from June 1-9 and will take on Japan on June 9 as the team continues its preparation for this summer's Concacaf U-20 Championship. The Homegrown defender became the second-youngest player in Crew history to debut in MLS at 17 years, five months and three days, helping secure a 0-0 draw vs. NYCFC on March 22, 2025. For Crew 2 this season, Brown has started in all eight of his appearances, posting two assists. The 18-year-old has appeared in two Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup contests this season (one start), recording 77 minutes.

Habroune has been selected to the U.S. U-21 Men's National Team to participate in a training camp in Slovenia from June 1-9. The U-21s take on Ukraine on June 5 and Uzbekistan on June 8 at Nogometno igrišče Stadium in Rogaška Slatina. The Homegrown midfielder has tallied eight goals in 36 appearances across the U-17 to U-20 levels, notably representing the United States at the the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup and 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup. Habroune has made 14 regular season appearances in 2026, posting one goal and one assist.

Hagen will represent Guatemala for a pair of international friendlies. Guatemala first takes on Czechia on June 4 at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, N.J., before travelling to Columbus to face Ecuador at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field on Sunday, June 7. Tickets for the match in Columbus are available here.

Hagen, who owns 58 appearances for Guatemala, competed in the 2021, 2023 and 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, as well as 2022 and 2026 World Cup Qualifying matches. The 29-year-old has made three appearances for the Crew in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup play, tallying two clean sheets. Since joining the Crew in 2024, Hagen has posted three clean sheets across all competitions (two in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup; one in Leagues Cup).

Mrowka has been selected to represent the Philippines Men's National Team for two international friendlies. The Philippines take on Guam on June 3, before facing Myanmar on June 9. Both matches will take place at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila. The fourth-youngest Homegrown signing in Club history (17 years, 334 days), Mrowka made his First Team debut for Columbus against CF Montreal on May 15, 2024, becoming the second-youngest and is now the third-youngest player in Club history to do so (18 years, 39 days).

Presthus joins the U.S. U-20 Men's National Team for a training camp in Bulgaria from June 1-9. Presthus and the U-20s will take on Georgia on June 5 and North Macedonia on June 8 at Stadion Hristo Botev in Blagoevgrad. Presthus has made three appearances across the U-20 and U-19 levels, providing one assist. Signed as a Homegrown player on Jan. 7, 2026, Presthus started his MLS debut against Red Bull New York on May 13. The defender also made his competitive debut for the First Team against the Richmond Kickers in Open Cup play on April 15 and provided his first assist across all competitions against One Knoxville SC (April 29).

Di Noto and Forfor join the U.S. U-17 MNT for a training camp in Brazil from June 1-11. The Crew Academy duo and the U-17s face Brazil in two friendlies on June 7 and June 10 at the Arena das Dunas in Natal. Di Noto and Forfor were signed by Crew 2 on Sept. 24, 2025. Di Noto has started in all four of his appearances for the Capybaras this season following 12 appearances in 2025 (11 starts), registering 360 minutes. Forfor has competed in two matches for Crew 2 in 2026 after starting in six of his four contests played in 2025, recording two assists.

Johnson has been called up to compete with Puerto Rico Under-16s in the CONMEBOL Evolución league set to be held in Asunción, Paraguay. Puerto Rico will face Greece (June 1), Bolivia (June 3) and Paraguay (June 6).







Major League Soccer Stories from June 1, 2026

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