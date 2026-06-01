Miguel Almirón and Matías Galarza Named to Paraguay's 2026 FIFA World Cup Squad; Eight Atlanta United Players Receive National Team Call-Ups for June FIFA Window

Published on June 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Eight Atlanta United players received call-ups from their respective national teams for the June FIFA window. Miguel Almirón and Matías Galarza were named to Paraguay's roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while Luke Brennan, Dominik Chong Qui, Saba Lobjanidze, Alexey Miranchuk, Cooper Sanchez and Adyn Torres will all participate with their respective national team camps.

Almirón and Galarza have joined Paraguay for a training camp in preparation for the nation's first World Cup appearance since 2010. Paraguay will open the tournament against the United States on June 12 and continue Group D play against Turkiye on June 19 and Australia on June 25. Almirón has started 68 of his 75 appearances for Paraguay and recorded nine goals and seven assists since his debut on Sept. 9, 2015. Galarza has made 14 appearances and recorded two goals and one assist, with both goals coming during Paraguay's World Cup qualification cycle.

Brennan will take part in the U.S. Under-21 Men's National Team training camp from June 1-9 in Rogaska Slatina, Slovenia where the U-21s will play Ukraine on June 5 and Uzbekistan on June 8. Brennan has represented the U.S. at the U-19, U-20 and U-21 levels. He's recorded two appearances and one goal with the U-21 group and previously made 12 appearances and recorded one goal and three assists with the U-20s and was a member of the squad that reached the quarterfinals at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Chong Qui and Sanchez have been called up to the U.S. Under-19 Men's National Team for a training camp from June 1-9 in Atlanta at the Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center. During the camp, the U-19 MNT will test itself against Japan on Tuesday, June 9 at the National Training Center as the team continues its preparation for this summer's Concacaf U-20 Championship, which serves as qualification for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. ET. Chong Qui has made six appearances for the U.S. U-18 team and three with the U-19s. Sanchez previously made 10 appearances for the U.S. Under-17 squad, including three appearances at the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup, and two appearances for the U.S. U-18s.

Lobjanidze joins Georgia for friendlies against Romania on June 2 and Bahrain on June 5. The winger has made 42 appearances and recorded four goals and six assists with Georgia since his debut in 2017.

Miranchuk returns to Russia's National Team for friendlies against Burkina Faso on June 5 and Trinidad and Tobago on June 9. He has recorded 10 goals and nine assists in 50 appearances with the National Team since his debut in 2015.

Torres was called up to Puerto Rico's National Team for a friendly match against Saudi Arabia on June 5 in Austin, Texas. He previously represented United States Youth National Teams and made his debut appearance with Puerto Rico on March 25, 2026.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 1, 2026

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