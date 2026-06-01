Inter Miami CF Facilities to Serve as Training Site for Teams Playing FIFA World Cup 2026™ Matches in Miami
Published on June 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF and Heron Sports & Entertainment announced today that its state-of-the-art facilities will help prepare some of the world's best national teams as they compete in the FIFA World Cup 2026™, as the Club's homes will serve as official training sites for teams playing matches in Miami during this summer's global tournament.
FIFA World Cup 2026™ Matches in Miami
Miami is set to host seven FIFA World Cup matches at Miami Stadium. Below is the full schedule:
June 15: Group Stage - Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay
June 21: Group Stage - Uruguay vs. Cape Verde
June 24: Group Stage - Scotland vs. Brazil
June 27: Group Stage - Colombia vs. Portugal
July 3: Round of 32 - Group J winner vs. Group H winner
July 11: Quarterfinal
July 18: Third Place Match
This announcement further solidifies Inter Miami CF's facilities among the best in the world and adds to the series of national teams that the Club will host around the FIFA World Cup this summer.
As Haiti prepares for its first FIFA World Cup appearance in 51 years, the Caribbean side will play in front of South Florida's passionate fútbol fan base when they face New Zealand on June 2 at Inter Miami CF Stadium, before facing Peru in what will be the first-ever friendly at Nu Stadium on June 5. The Turkish National Team will also play a friendly at Inter Miami CF Stadium in preparation for the FIFA World Cup against Venezuela on June 6. Scotland's national team, meanwhile, will be training at the Inter Miami CF Training Facility from June 1 through 5 in preparation of their first appearance in the global competition in 28 years.
Additionally, once the FIFA World Cup begins, Nu Stadium will continue building excitement locally by hosting its first-ever concert on June 28, featuring Mexican singer and two-time Grammy winner Carín León, the singer of the World Cup's official lead single Lighter.
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