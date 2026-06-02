Adam Beaudry and Bryce Jamison Selected to United States U-20 Men's National Team
Published on June 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids players Adam Beaudry and Bryce Jamison have been called up to represent the United States U-20 Men's National Team for their upcoming training camp in Bansko, Bulgaria. The pair will be part of Head Coach Rob Valentino's group that will participate in the camp and play two matches, one against Georgia on June 5 and one against North Macedonia on June 8.
Beaudry, 20, will be joining the U-20 side for the first time since his appearance with the group in the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup last year. While at the tournament, the goalkeeper started all five matches the team played, recording two clean sheets as the U.S. reached the quarterfinals. Additionally, Beaudry has featured for the U.S. at the 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship and the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup.
The Homegrown player is receiving his first call up since being recalled from Loudoun United of the USL Championship, where he was sent on loan ahead of the current season. While there, Beaudry made seven appearances, logging 24 saves with 3 clean sheets.
Jamison, 20, is continuing his recent run of call ups, having just received his first call to the U-20 side back in May. Prior to reaching this level within the U.S. youth international system, Jamison had earned numerous call ups, including stops at the U-19 and U-17 levels. While with the U-17 group, the forward played a key role in their 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup campaign, appearing in all four matches during their run to the tournament's Round of 16.
The forward has featured consistently for Rapids 2 so far this season, appearing in all 12 matches the club has played so far in 2026. In 661 minutes played, Jamison has logged one goal in MLS NEXT Pro play.
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