Inter Miami CF Academy Wraps Season at 2026 MLS NEXT Cup
Published on June 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
The Inter Miami CF Academy closed out the season at the 2026 MLS NEXT Cup in Salt Lake City, Utah, as the best youth teams in the U.S. and Canada competed to be crowned MLS NEXT champion. Four different Inter Miami Academy teams were in action (U-13, U-14, U-17, U-19) at the playoffs, with our U-13s and U-17s ultimately reaching the semifinals, and our U-14s finishing as runners up.
Here's a look at the performance from our teams at the 2026 MLS NEXT Cup:
Inter Miami Academy U-13
Our U-13s opened with a 3-1 win over Inter Atlanta FC in the Round of 32, before overcoming Sacramento Republic FC 4-5 on penalties after a 3-3 draw in regulation in the Round of 16. The quarterfinals then saw the Academy's U-13 side top St. Louis Scott Gallagher 2-0, followed by narrowly falling 1-2 against Atlanta United in the semifinals.
Inter Miami Academy U-14
The Academy's U-14 age group kicked off its campaign with a 4-2 win over St. Louis Scott Gallagher in the Round of 32, followed by defeating Cedar Stars Academy Bergen 1-0 in the Round of 16 and Austin FC 2-1 in the quarterfinals. Our U-14s then posted a dominant 3-0 victory against Weston FC in the semifinals.
The team wrapped up with a narrow 3-2 loss against Orlando City in the final.
Inter Miami Academy U-17
Our U-17 squad began its campaign with a resounding 0-4 win over Inter Atlanta FC in the Round of 32, before overcoming Seattle Sounders FC 5-4 in penalties after a 2-2 stalemate in regulation in the Round of 16.
Inter Miami Academy U-19
The Academy's U-17 squad concluded its participation after a 4-1 loss to Player Development Academy in the Round of 32.
For additional coverage of our teams, you can follow our Academy's journey online via X @InterMiamiAcad and Instagram @InterMiamiCFAcademy!
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