Turkey Comes from Behind to Defeat Venezuela in Thrilling International Friendly at Inter Miami CF Stadium

Published on June 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF's facilities once again staged another international friendly, with an electric Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale witnessing a 2-1 comeback victory for Turkey against Venezuela this Saturday afternoon.

The match was part of a series of special events across the Club's world-class facilities around FIFA World Cup festivities. Turkey closed out its preparations ahead of their third appearance at the global tournament. Venezuela, meanwhile, returned to Inter Miami CF Stadium for a fourth time as La Vinotinto shifts the focus to the next World Cup qualifying cycle.

Match Action

Venezuela opened the scoring with a stunner in the 13th minute, with Gleiker Mendoza burying the ball in the top-right corner with a right-footed curler from outside the box.

Barış Alper Yılmaz found the equalizer for Turkey before the half in the 44th, striking from close range after a corner kick delivery from Arda Güler that rattled the left post.

Yunus Akgün completed the comeback for Turkey in the 54th minute of play with a screamer, finding the back of the net with a powerful half volley from long range.

Next Up

Turkey is set to begin their participation in the FIFA World Cup 2026 with their Group D encounter against Australia next Sunday, June 14. Venezuela, meanwhile, returns to action on Tuesday, June 9 in an international friendly against Iraq.

Mauricio Venegas







Major League Soccer Stories from June 6, 2026

Turkey Comes from Behind to Defeat Venezuela in Thrilling International Friendly at Inter Miami CF Stadium - Inter Miami CF

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