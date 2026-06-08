Inter Miami CF and Main Partner Royal Caribbean Kick off World Ocean Month with REEFLINE to Enhance Ocean Literacy

Published on June 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF, Royal Caribbean and REEFLINE utilize the power of fútbol to shed a light on ecological health during World Ocean Month ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026™

This World Ocean Month, Inter Miami CF and Main Partner Royal Caribbean uphold their dedication to community impact in collaboration with REEFLINE, the pioneering underwater public sculpture park and hybrid reef transforming how people connect with the ocean through art, science, and conservation. Designed as a living cultural and ecological destination off the coast of Miami Beach, REEFLINE advances ocean literacy, supports marine biodiversity, and inspires environmental stewardship. REEFLINE is a Miami-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Together, Inter Miami CF and Royal Caribbean made a joint donation of $30k to support REEFLINE's coral outplanting efforts, kicking off today on World Ocean Day with the placement of soft corals on REEFLINE's Phase 1, Concrete Coral installation by Leandro Elrich.

A submerged iteration of Leandro Erlich's Order of Importance (2019), REEFLINE's Concrete Coral installation features twenty-two life-sized marine-grade concrete car sculptures, a symbolic representation of the impact our vehicles have on our planet.

Ahead of the FIFA international window, Inter Miami CF First Team players, Yannick Bright, Ian Fray, Gonzalo Lujan, Facundo Mura, and Mateo Silvetti joined representatives of Royal Caribbean and REEFLINE for a day of education and exploration where they visited REEFLINE's Concrete Coral installation to support environmental action and enhance their ocean literacy.

"At REEFLINE, we're rewilding the ocean floor-and rewilding imagination. Through the power of art, science, and engineering, we are helping nature bounce back while inspiring new ways to connect with and care for our oceans", said Ximena Caminos, REEFLINE Founder and CEO. "This World Oceans Day, we celebrate the power of partnership. By bringing together creative, scientific, and sporting communities, we can inspire millions to take action. The ocean connects us all, and its future belongs to all of us. We are Team Ocean."

As hybrid reef structures, REEFLINE's sculptures support corals, fish and marine flora, directly combating our oceans' rising temperatures by creating habitat and strengthening biodiversity. On their excursion, Inter Miami's First Team players were given a first-hand look into REEFLINE's research, with the world's largest classroom at their fingertips.

"Growing up here in South Florida, we always go to the beach and we always have fun there," said Inter Miami CF Defender Ian Fray. "Just to be able to bring a little more awareness to that today, and when we have a little bit more of a platform to do so is a really great place to be."

Through cross-disciplinary collaboration, marine biologists, artists, engineers, architects, material scientists, educators and policy makers created REEFLINE to bridge the ocean literacy gap between people and the ocean through art.

A portion of Inter Miami and Royal Caribbean's joint $30k donation will also be allocated towards advancing REEFLINE's public programming, educational initiatives and community engagement efforts, expanding opportunities for residents and visitors to connect with the ocean through art, science and environmental action.

Inter Miami looks forward to continuing its impact with Royal Caribbean and REEFLINE throughout World Ocean Month. Fans stay up to date on Inter Miami's ocean conservation efforts at https://www.intermiamicf.com/community/.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 8, 2026

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