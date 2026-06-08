Austin FC Announces Jim Curtin Will Become Club's Head Coach Following the 2026 Season

Published on June 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin FC News Release







Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC today announced that Jim Curtin will become the Club's third Head Coach following the conclusion of its 2026 Major League Soccer season.

Curtin joins Austin FC after a decade leading Philadelphia Union, where he established himself as one of the most respected and successful coaches in Major League Soccer. During his tenure, Philadelphia won the 2020 MLS Supporters' Shield, captured the 2022 Eastern Conference title, reached MLS Cup 2022, and qualified for the MLS Cup Playoffs seven (7) times.

Curtin was named MLS Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year in both 2020 and 2022, becoming one of only a handful of coaches in league history to earn the award multiple times.

"I am incredibly honored to be named the Head Coach of Austin FC. This is a moment I will never forget, and I'm grateful to Anthony Precourt, Andy Loughnane, and the Club's ownership group for the trust placed in me," said Curtin. "From our very first conversation, they shared a vision for Austin FC that is bold, ambitious, and built for the long term. Their belief in what this Club can become is contagious, and I'm proud to help bring that vision to life."

"I had several other opportunities, both within MLS and abroad, but none of them excited me the way this project did. The city of Austin is unlike anywhere else and the chance to compete for this community was simply too compelling to pass up. This Club has some of the finest facilities in all of MLS, and Q2 Stadium is one of the great venues in North American soccer. To walk out in front of the supporters, in that atmosphere, is a privilege that I don't take lightly. The passion of the Austin FC faithful is known across the League, and our goal will be to give you a team that fights and makes you proud every time we take the field."

Curtin's 141 regular season coaching victories rank ninth-most in MLS history. His teams became known throughout the league for their consistency, player development, competitive culture, and ability to compete year after year.

"Jim Curtin is one of the premier coaches in North American soccer, and we are exceptionally proud and incredibly excited that he has chosen Austin FC to continue his impressive journey," said Austin FC Founder, CEO, and Majority Owner Anthony Precourt. "Throughout his career, Jim has consistently demonstrated the leadership, character, and competitive excellence required to build winning teams and strong club cultures."

The search for Austin FC's next Sporting Director, a process being assisted by Excel Search & Advisory, remains ongoing.

"As we continue our search for the right Sporting Director, we recognized a unique opportunity to bring in one of Major League Soccer's most accomplished coaches to Austin FC," Precourt added. "We believed it was important to act decisively rather than risk missing the opportunity to add a leader of Jim's caliber."

"We remain committed to identifying the right Sporting Director to help build the long-term sporting vision for the Club and establish repeatable success. Jim's pending arrival represents an important signal as to the competitive standards that our Club desires and our fanbase deserves."

Davy Arnaud will continue to serve as Interim Head Coach and will lead Austin FC for the remainder of the 2026 season.

"Our focus on the 2026 season remains unchanged," said Precourt. "We are fully committed to competing every day and achieving our objectives this season. While today's announcement helps clarify and solidify our future, our immediate aim is to climb the standings and establish ourselves as a playoff contender in 2026 with Davy at the helm."

Curtin is originally from Oreland, Pennsylvania and played collegiate soccer at Villanova University before spending nine (9) seasons in Major League Soccer with Chicago Fire and Chivas USA. During his playing career, he won an MLS Supporters' Shield, two (2) U.S. Open Cups, and earned MLS All-Star honors in 2004.

Following his playing career, Curtin joined Philadelphia Union in 2010 and progressed through the organization before being named interim head coach in 2014. After leading Philadelphia to the U.S. Open Cup Final that season, he was appointed permanent head coach and ultimately became the most successful manager in Philadelphia Union history.

Curtin's Philadelphia teams qualified for the MLS Cup Playoffs in 7 of 10 seasons during his tenure, including five (5) consecutive campaigns finishing in the top four (4) places in the Eastern Conference from 2019 to 2023. In that stretch, Philadelphia ranked among the league's top seven (7) teams in goals scored in all but one (1) season, and as a top five (5) defense in three (3) consecutive seasons.

When Curtin led the Union to first place in the Eastern Conference and the MLS Cup Final in 2022, his squad was simultaneously the best attack and best defense in the league, averaging 2.1 goals per match and conceding only 0.8 goals per match.

Curtin will officially assume his role as Austin FC Head Coach the later of December 1 or the conclusion of the Club's 2026 season. After completing his existing obligations, Curtin and Austin FC will begin preparations for the 2027 season.

Following FIFA World Cup 2026™, Austin FC's MLS regular season resumes on Wednesday, July 22 against Seattle Sounders FC at Q2 Stadium at 7:30 p.m. CT.







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