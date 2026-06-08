Calling All Season Ticket Members: Inter Miami CF to Host Exclusive Pub Crawl Presented by Modelo Especial

Published on June 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF invites its Season Ticket Members to an exclusive Pub Crawl presented by Modelo Especial in Coral Gables, FL on Saturday, June 13 from 4-8 p.m. ET. The Pub Crawl presented by Modelo Especial will include five stops, drink specials, and a raffle to win Inter Miami CF First Team signed merch!

Event Details

Date: June 13

Time: 4-8 p.m. ET

Locations:

Tap 42 | 301 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Doc B's | 301 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Bodega Taqueria & Tequila | 317 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134

John Martin's | 253 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Coyo Taco | 126 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Drink Specials:

Free Modelo samples available at each Pub Crawl location

Season Ticket Members promos and drink specials available at each Pub Crawl location

Enter for your chance to win! Raffles of Inter Miami CF First Team autographed merch will be available at each location.

RSVP: Season Ticket Members are asked to RSVP in the form received via email!

Please note that the number of RSVPs available per Season Ticket Member must be equal to the number of Season Ticket Member tickets you have.

Deadline to RSVP: Thursday, June 11

Season Ticker Members will receive a confirmation email from their Club representative with specifics on where to meet on Friday, June 12.

NOT A SEASON TICKET MEMBER?

Don't miss your chance of being a part of history and following the reigning MLS Cup champions by getting your Season Tickets HERE. Season Ticket Members enjoy exclusive opportunities such as this one, priority access to playoffs and other competitions, discounts on food, beverage, merchandise, parking, and more.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 8, 2026

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