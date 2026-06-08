Calling All Season Ticket Members: Inter Miami CF to Host Exclusive Pub Crawl Presented by Modelo Especial
Published on June 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF invites its Season Ticket Members to an exclusive Pub Crawl presented by Modelo Especial in Coral Gables, FL on Saturday, June 13 from 4-8 p.m. ET. The Pub Crawl presented by Modelo Especial will include five stops, drink specials, and a raffle to win Inter Miami CF First Team signed merch!
Event Details
Date: June 13
Time: 4-8 p.m. ET
Locations:
Tap 42 | 301 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Doc B's | 301 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Bodega Taqueria & Tequila | 317 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134
John Martin's | 253 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Coyo Taco | 126 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Drink Specials:
Free Modelo samples available at each Pub Crawl location
Season Ticket Members promos and drink specials available at each Pub Crawl location
Enter for your chance to win! Raffles of Inter Miami CF First Team autographed merch will be available at each location.
RSVP: Season Ticket Members are asked to RSVP in the form received via email!
Please note that the number of RSVPs available per Season Ticket Member must be equal to the number of Season Ticket Member tickets you have.
Deadline to RSVP: Thursday, June 11
Season Ticker Members will receive a confirmation email from their Club representative with specifics on where to meet on Friday, June 12.
NOT A SEASON TICKET MEMBER?
Don't miss your chance of being a part of history and following the reigning MLS Cup champions by getting your Season Tickets HERE. Season Ticket Members enjoy exclusive opportunities such as this one, priority access to playoffs and other competitions, discounts on food, beverage, merchandise, parking, and more.
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