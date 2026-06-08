Get Your Inter Miami CF Merch: Locations, Promotions, World Cup Specials, Hours, and More

Published on June 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







The Inter Miami CF Official Team Store joins the World Cup fever! Make sure to swing by one of the official Team Store locations to secure the latest releases, special FIFA World Cup 2026 merch, and take advantage of special deals!

Team Store Locations and Hours

Nu Stadium

Nu Stadium Team Store hours details to be announced in the coming days.

Inter Miami CF Stadium (Fort Lauderdale, address: 1350 NW 55th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309)

Open Monday to Friday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. ET

Miami International Airport (located at Concourse D between Gate 27 and 28)

Open every day: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. ET

World Cup Merchandise

The official Inter Miami Team Stores located at Nu Stadium, Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, and the Miami International Airport are carrying FIFA World Cup adidas merchandise, Leo Messi-Argentina adidas home and away gear, special Funko Pop! of the world's best - such as Inter Miami CF's captain - and special drinkware, keychains and magnets of the upcoming global competition.

adidas x Audi Inter Miami CF Collection

Additionally, adidas and Audi, two of the Club's key partners, teamed up to launch an exclusive line of official Inter Miami CF merchandise in homage to Audi's Racing Team. The special collection features a jacket, shorts, and performance top, and is available for a limited time! Fans can secure their adidas x Audi IMCF merch at Audi dealers throughout South Florida. These dealership locations include The Collection Coral Gables, The Collection Miami South, Audi Fort Lauderdale, Audi Coral Springs.

Inter Miami CF x LEVI'S®

Our Club teamed up with none other than Levi's, the original icon of self-expression, to launch a game-changing merch collab that's rooted in passion, pride, and pure 305 flavor! Fans can secure merchandise from the special denim collection at the Levi's stores located in Aventura and Brickell. If you purchase a Levi;s trucker jacket, you will get one (1) Inter Miami CF patch for free.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 8, 2026

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