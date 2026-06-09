LA Galaxy Foundation Announced as 2026 Braille Institute Community Hero Award Recipient

Published on June 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy Foundation has been named a recipient of the 2026 Braille Institute Community Hero Award, recognizing its leadership in advancing blind soccer and expanding access to the sport. The honor adds to the club's growing list of community impact accolades, including the Kevin Payne Community Impact Award from the U.S. Soccer Foundation, which recognizes professional teams leveraging soccer to engage youth and strengthen under-resourced communities, and MLS naming the Galaxy its 2025 Marisa Colaiano Community Impact Club of the Year.

As part of its commitment to inclusivity and community engagement, the LA Galaxy Foundation hosted the first-ever Blind Soccer Experience at Dignity Health Sports Park and donated Los Angeles' first blind soccer pitch. Through these initiatives, LAUSD students who are blind or have low vision gained the unique opportunity to train alongside members of the U.S. Blind Soccer Men's National Team in preparation for the LA28 Paralympic Games, fostering both inspiration and skill development.

The award will be presented during the internationally recognized Braille Challenge Finals, taking place June 26-28 at the University of Southern California. Recipients were selected through a competitive nomination process reviewed by a diverse panel of internal and external experts, honoring exceptional leadership and measurable impact across the categories of corporation, small business, government, and nonprofit service.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 8, 2026

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