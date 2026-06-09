Kasey Keller, Sigi Schmid and Jimmy Gabriel Elected to Eternal Sounders Circle of Legends, with Induction Ceremony Slated for July 16 Rivalry Match vs. Portland

Published on June 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC today announced that Kasey Keller (Player category), Sigi Schmid (Coach category) and Jimmy Gabriel (Builder category) have all been elected to the Eternal Sounders Circle of Legends. After surpassing the required 75 percent voting threshold set forth by the club's Selection Electorate, the trio becomes the first individuals to be inducted into the Circle of Legends via the full nomination and selection process. They will be formally enshrined during a special induction ceremony prior to Seattle's July 16 Cascadia Cup match against the Portland Timbers, which marks the Rave Green's return to competitive play following the FIFA World Cup break.

Born from the club's Democracy in Sports ethos, the Circle of Legends honors the most influential players, coaches and builders across the club's storied history dating back to 1974. Keller, Schmid and Gabriel now join the inaugural 1974 Sounders NASL team, which was inducted in 2024 as part of the club's 50th Anniversary celebration.

"The Eternal Sounders Circle of Legends represents the very best of our club across generations," said Sounders FC Owner Adrian Hanauer. "Kasey, Sigi and Jimmy each shaped the identity of this organization in distinct and lasting ways. From on-field excellence to championship leadership to growing the game throughout our region, their contributions helped build the foundation that Sounders FC stands on today. It's fitting that all three will be enshrined together as the first individual inductees."

Following a nomination process conducted by the Circle of Legends Nomination Committee, the final ballot was submitted to the Selection Electorate last fall, comprised of Sounders FC Alliance members and Alliance Council representatives, Sounders alumni, Sounders FC ownership and staff, as well as Seattle soccer media. In order to be inducted, finalists were required to appear on at least 75 percent of all ballots cast.

Voting took place from October 4-12 last year surrounding the Rave Green's final two home matches of the 2025 MLS regular season, with Alliance Members able to submit votes onsite at these matches and online through a Sounders FC-provided digital ballot. In keeping with the club's Democracy in Sports principles, for every seat on an Alliance member's account, a commensurate level of votes is assured (i.e. one seat, one vote).

"This vote reflects the voice of the Sounders community," said Cameron Collins, Alliance Council Secretary and member of the Circle of Legends Nomination Committee. "Alliance members, alumni and stakeholders across the club came together to recognize three individuals whose legacies transcend wins and trophies. The Circle of Legends is about honoring those who define what it means to be a Sounder, and this class sets an incredibly high standard for the generations to come."

2026 ETERNAL SOUNDERS CIRCLE OF LEGENDS INDUCTION CLASS

KASEY KELLER - PLAYER

An Olympia native and U.S. Soccer legend, Keller joined Sounders FC in 2009 after an illustrious career in Europe, captaining the team at the start of its MLS era. In his three seasons with the club, Keller was a three-time MLS All-Star, named the 2011 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, while earning MLS Save of the Year honors in 2010 and 2011. Keller led the team to three Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup titles and three MLS Cup Playoffs appearances.

Additionally, Keller made over 500 appearances in European topflight divisions and recorded 47 shutouts in 102 career caps for the U.S. Men's National Team. Keller participated in four FIFA World Cups (1990, 1998, 2002, 2006) and was named U.S. Soccer Athlete of the Year three times (1997, 1999, 2005). He was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2015 in a ceremony at Lumen Field.

SIGI SCHMID - COACH

Sounders FC's first Head Coach of the MLS era (2009-2016), Schmid brought class and pedigree to the Rave Green, ushering in unprecedented success for an expansion side in American sports. He led the club to five major trophies: four Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup titles (2009, 2010, 2011, 2014) and the 2014 Supporters' Shield.

Schmid amassed a 115-79-56 MLS regular-season record with Sounders FC, including seven consecutive postseason appearances (2009-2015). No other expansion team in any American sport started its existence with a multi-year playoff streak in this fashion. He ranks second in MLS history with 240 career regular-season wins and was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2015 while serving as Head Coach of Sounders FC.

Following his death in 2018, Major League Soccer renamed its annual honor for the top coach in the league: the Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year Award.

JIMMY GABRIEL - BUILDER

The original "Mr. Sounder," Gabriel came to the Emerald City and captained the 1974 squad following a distinguished career in England, eventually taking over as player-Head Coach from 1977-1979 before making an indelible mark on the Seattle soccer community across four decades in numerous roles.

As a player, Gabriel recorded 54 appearances and seven goals, earning 1974 NASL All-Star Second Team honors. He scored the club's first-ever goal at the Kingdome in 1976, in addition to the first Sounders goal in the team's storied rivalry against the Portland Timbers in 1975. As Head Coach, Gabriel's teams notched two playoff appearances in three seasons, winning the Western Division and Pacific Conference titles before falling in Soccer Bowl '77 to Pelé's New York Cosmos. His impact off the pitch left an even deeper legacy, serving as a mentor, coach, educator and broadcaster for more than 40 years. Among those he inspired was current Sounders FC Head Coach Brian Schmetzer, with Gabriel later joining Schmetzer's coaching staff during the club's USL era, helping capture the 2005 league title.

Prior to his time in Seattle, Gabriel made over 550 professional appearances in the UK, including a prolific career in England for Everton and Southampton, in addition to Scottish club Dundee in his hometown. He was capped twice by Scotland in senior international play.







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