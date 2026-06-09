FIFA World Cup 2026 Kicks off this Week Here's How Inter Miami CF Is Part of the Festivities

Published on June 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







MIAMI - The wait is over! The FIFA World Cup 2026 gets underway this week with 48 national teams fighting for the title.

With Miami as one of the host cities, Inter Miami CF joined the FIFA World Cup 2026 fever heading into the 23rd edition of the global competition by hosting a series of special events across its world-class facilities - Nu Stadium, Inter Miami CF Stadium, and the Florida Blue Training Center.

Below, we present the various ways our Club is involved in bringing the passion of the competition to Miami:

Players Representing Inter Miami CF at the FIFA World Cup 2026

Three players will represent Inter Miami at the FIFA World Cup 2026, with captain Leo Messi and midfield engine Rodrigo De Paul called up by Argentina, while goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair is part of Canada's roster. Below we present their group stage schedules as well as broadcast information so you can catch all the action live!

Argentina (Group J) Group Stage Schedule - FIFA World Cup 2026

Tuesday, June 16 at 9 p.m. ET - Argentina vs. Algeria at (Kansas City Stadium) | U.S. Broadcast: Watch the match live in English on FOX. Watch the Spanish-language broadcast on Telemundo, Peacock.

Monday, June 22 at 1 p.m. ET - Argentina vs. Austria (Dallas Stadium) | U.S. Broadcast: Watch the match on FOX. Watch the Spanish-language broadcast on Telemundo, Peacock.

Saturday, June 27 at 10 p.m. ET - Jordan vs. Argentina (Dallas Stadium) | U.S. Broadcast: Watch the match live in English on FOX. Watch the Spanish-language broadcast on Telemundo, Peacock. Canada (Group B) Group Stage Schedule - FIFA World Cup 2026

Friday, June 12 at 3 p.m. ET - Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina (Toronto Stadium) | U.S. Broadcast: Watch the match live on FOX. Watch the Spanish-language broadcast on Telemundo, Peacock.

Thursday, June 18 at 6 p.m. ET - Canada vs. Qatar (Vancouver Stadium) | U.S. Broadcast: Watch the match live on FS1. Watch the Spanish-language broadcast on Telemundo, Peacock.

Wednesday, June 24 at 3 p.m. ET - Switzerland vs. Canada (Vancouver Stadium) | U.S. Broadcast: Watch the match live on FOX. Watch the Spanish-language broadcast on Telemundo, Peacock. World Cup Fever Hits Nu Stadium with First-Ever Concert Featuring Carín León

After the FIFA World Cup kicks off, Nu Stadium will continue building excitement locally by hosting its first-ever concert on June 28, featuring Mexican singer and two-time Grammy winner Carín León, who will perform the official lead single for the world's biggest sporting event, named Lighter.

Facilities to Host Nations During the FIFA World Cup 2026™

Inter Miami's state-of-the-art facilities will also help prepare some of the world's best national teams as they compete in the FIFA World Cup 2026™, as the Club's homes will serve as official training sites for teams playing matches in Miami during this summer's global tournament.

Haitian Passion, Tim Payne's New Zealand, Turkey Comeback, Scotland Training Camp, and More

Four nations prepared to compete on the biggest stage at the Club's facilities - Haiti, Turkey, Scotland, and New Zealand. Additionally, the national teams of two of South Florida's most prominent communities - Peru and Venezuela - played international friendlies at the Club's venues.

As Haiti entered its first FIFA World Cup appearance in 52 years, Les Grenadiers played in front of South Florida's passionate fútbol fan base, including the area's strong Haitian community, picking up a resounding 4-0 win against New Zealand at an electric sold out Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on June 2, before narrowly falling against Peru 2-1 in the historic first-ever international friendly at Nu Stadium on June 5.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 8, 2026

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