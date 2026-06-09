Inter Miami CF Academy U-12s Conclude Participation in the Inaugural MagiCup in Orlando
Published on June 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
The Inter Miami CF Academy's U-12 team, representing the 2014 age group, recently traveled to Orlando to compete in the inaugural edition of the MagiCup, a premier international youth tournament held from May 30 to June 7 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort.
Featuring some of the top youth academies from around the world, the competition provided a valuable platform for young players to test themselves against elite international opposition while representing the Club on a global stage.
Inter Miami's U-12s were drawn into Group 6 alongside Italian powerhouse Juventus FC, Brazilian side Santos FC, and Argentina's Deportivo Córdoba. The team delivered an impressive performance throughout the group stage, earning a 2-0 victory over Juventus and a commanding 4-0 win against Deportivo Córdoba. Despite a hard-fought 2-1 defeat to Santos, the strong results secured Inter Miami a place in the tournament's Silver bracket.
The Academy side continued to face elite opposition in the following phase, taking on England's Ipswich Town and Chelsea FC, as well as Argentine powerhouse CA River Plate. A hard-earned draw against Chelsea, combined with narrow defeats to Ipswich Town and River Plate, brought the team's competitive run in the tournament to a close.
Following bracket play, the U-12s continued to make the most of their international experience by participating in additional friendly matches against Santos FC and Italian side AS Roma, further exposing the players to different styles of play and high-level competition from around the world.
This exciting international experience reflects the Academy's continued growth and commitment to developing top-tier talent capable of competing at the highest levels.
For additional coverage of our teams, you can follow our Academy's journey online via X @InterMiamiAcad and Instagram @InterMiamiCFAcademy!
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