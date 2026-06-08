New York City FC and FlixBus Announce Partnership to Support Fan Travel During a Historic Summer of Soccer

Published on June 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC and FlixBus, North America's fastest-growing intercity bus service, today announced a new partnership aimed at helping fans travel affordably and conveniently during one of the biggest moments for soccer in the region's history.

The partnership brings together New York City FC's passionate soccer community with FlixBus' extensive intercity bus network, which connects more than 1,800 destinations across the United States, Canada and Mexico, including all major host cities and surrounding communities. With millions of fans expected to travel throughout the tournament, FlixBus offers a flexible and practical travel alternative to driving, searching for parking, and dealing with congestion. The service makes it easier for both domestic and international supporters to move between cities and experience more of the action.

As part of the partnership, FlixBus will create a high-energy fan experience at the NYNJ World Cup 26 Fan Zone Queens at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The experience will feature an interactive photo booth, branded merchandise personalization station, giveaways, fan engagement moment, and more to celebrate global soccer culture together.

"New York City FC is proud to partner with FlixBus to help fans connect with the energy and excitement surrounding this historic moment for soccer in our region," said Ara Sarajian, New York City FC Vice President of Partnership Development. "FlixBus shares our commitment to creating accessible, memorable experiences for supporters, while celebrating the culture, community and passion that make the game so special."

"Soccer has a unique ability to bring people together, and travel is a big part of that experience," said Kai Boysan, CEO of Flix North America, parent company of FlixBus. "FlixBus has a long history of supporting soccer communities around the world, and we're proud to partner with New York City FC, home to one of the most passionate fanbases in the country. As supporters travel across the region this summer, we want to help make those journeys affordable and convenient so more fans can be part of the energy and excitement surrounding one of the biggest moments in global sports."

For more information about FlixBus routes and travel options, visit flixbus.com.







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