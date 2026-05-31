Sporting City U-17's Crowned Champions at MLS NEXT Cup

Published on May 31, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







The Sporting City U-17's were crowned champions of the U-17 Academy Division at MLS NEXT Cup presented by Allstate on Sunday with a 6-0 victory over RNY FC (New York) at Zions Bank Training Center in Herriman, Utah.

Bryden Liem and Rob Fratman each scored twice for Sporting City in today's final while Bennett McClure recorded the shutout and Cooper Thomas was named Most Outstanding Defensive Player in the U-17 Academy Division. Liem opened the scoring in the 38th minute and struck for his third goal of the competition in the 72nd minute on an assist from team captain Dallas Campbell. Fratman bagged his brace with goals in the 50th and 59th minutes on a pair of assists from Jesus Enriquez.

Porter Allen was also on the scoresheet - for a ninth time in five games at MLS NEXT Cup as the top scorer and MVP of the U-17 Academy Division - with a goal in the 66th minute. Juan Garduno closed out the scoring in the 90th minute on an assist from Angel Lara.

Porter Allen, Owen Bainbridge, Will Bykowski, Dallas Campbell, Luis Cruz-Ayala, Jesus Enriquez, Rob Fratman, Juan Garduno, Anthony Ibarra, Angel Lara, Bryden Liem, Will Lombardi, Henry Marien Brovont, Bennett McClure, Nicholas Natsvaladze, Tomas Navas, Ahias Sebastian Nunez, Cooper Thomas

Led by head coach John Sosa, the Sporting City U-17's finished in first place of the Heartland Division with a 15-2-0 record in addition to going unbeaten in three matches (2-0-1) at MLS NEXT Fest in Arizona in December. Most recently, the squad posted a perfect 6-0-0 record at the MLS NEXT Cup Qualifier - Kansas Regional at Central Bank Sporting Complex earlier this month.

A total of 32 teams - out of more than 200 across the U.S. and Canada - qualified for MLS NEXT Cup in the Academy Division with 16 clubs earning a berth via league play in addition to 16 finalists from MLS NEXT Cup Qualifier events.

The Sporting CIty U-17's reached the MLS NEXT Cup final after advancing past Oaks FC (California) with a 6-2 victory in the Round of 32, defeating Sparta United Soccer Club (Utah) by a 3-2 scoreline in the Round of 16, prevailing in penalties after a 3-3 draw against Syracuse Development Academy (New York) in the quarterfinals and recording a 2-0 win against Players Development Academy (New Jersey) in the semifinals

Sporting City is the official youth soccer club of Sporting Kansas City and an Academy Affiliate of Sporting Kansas City. Sporting City offers boys and girls teams in the U-8 through U-19 age groups in three regions across the Kansas City area, including teams that compete in the Girls Academy, National Academy League and MLS NEXT.

Sporting City is one of two Sporting Kansas City Academy Affiliates to be crowned champions at this year's MLS NEXT Cup as Sporting Wichita were winners of the U-15 Academy Division. Led by head coach Tommy Fiszel, the Sporting Wichita U-15's earned a 3-2 victory over Club Ohio in the MLS NEXT Cup final on Saturday.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 31, 2026

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