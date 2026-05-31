Justin Reynolds to Join U.S. Under-21 Men's National Team

Published on May 31, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City defender Justin Reynolds will join the United States Under-21 Men's National Team for an international training camp in Slovenia from June 1-9, U.S. Soccer announced today.

Reynolds has previously represented the United States at the Under-15 and Under-19 levels - including appearance at the 2019 Concacaf Boys' Under-15 Championship - and he receives his first call up to a youth national team since July 2022.

The training camp will take place in Rogaska Slatina, Slovenia where the Under-21 Men's National Team will play Ukraine at 11 a.m. CT on June 5 and take on Uzbekistan at 11 a.m. CT on June 8 with both matches held at Nogometno igrisce Stadium.

Led by head coach Russell Payne, the United States Under-21 Men's National Team roster features 19 individuals - including SKC Academy product Rokas Pukstas -- as U.S. Soccer prepares a pool of age-eligible players for the U.S. Men's Olympic Soccer Team ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Reynolds joined Sporting Kansas City in a trade from the Chicago Fire FC prior to the 2026 season and he has made nine appearances for the club across all competitions this year. The 21-year-old right back has 86 games played in his professional career, which includes time with the Chicago Fire in both MLS and MLS NEXT Pro in addition to a stint on loan with FC Lugano in the Swiss Super League.

Reynolds is one of three Sporting Kansas City players called up to represent their country during the upcoming FIFA international match window from June 1-9. Zorhan Bassong is in camp with the Canada Men's National Team - who will play Uzbekistan on June 1 and the Republic of Ireland on June 5 - while Or Blorian was named to the Israel Men's National Team for a friendly at Albania on June 3.







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