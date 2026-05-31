Revolution D Peyton Miller and M Brooklyn Raines Called up to United States Under-21 National Team

Published on May 31, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution defender Peyton Miller and midfielder Brooklyn Raines have been called-up to the United States Men's Under-21 National Team for a training camp in Slovenia from June 1 through June 9. During the camp, the United States will play friendly matches against Ukraine on Friday, June 5 (noon ET) and Uzbekistan on Monday, June 8 (noon ET) at Nogometno igrišče Stadium in Rogaška Slatina. CLICK HERE to view the full roster.

Miller, 18, featured for the U-21 side in a pair of November friendlies. The Unionville, Conn. native has over 20 youth international caps to his credit, including appearances at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Indonesia and the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup last fall in Chile.

Miller, a Homegrown Player, is enjoying a breakout campaign in his third MLS season, tallying three goals through 12 appearances. The defender recently surpassed 50 Revolution appearances across all competitions, with five goals and three assists to his credit. Both Miller (No. 7) and Raines (No. 21) featured on Major League Soccer's annual 22 Under 22 list last October.

Raines, 21, saw action for the U.S. U-21 squad in November, donning the captain's armband in a pair of friendlies against Serbia and Denmark. Most recently, he added two more U-21 caps in March friendlies with Japan and South Korea. The midfielder previously earned 18 caps at the U-20 level, including appearances at the 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship and the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile last fall. In U-20 World Cup action, Raines tallied one goal and one assist, scoring in a 3-0 win over France.

This season, Raines has started 13 matches for New England. Raines joined the club in an offseason trade from Houston Dynamo FC. Currently in his fifth MLS campaign, Raines owns 58 career regular season appearances, including 40 starts, along with a pair of additional appearances in the MLS Cup Playoffs.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 31, 2026

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