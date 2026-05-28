Or Blorian Named to Israel Men's National Team

Published on May 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Or Blorian was named to the Israel Men's National Team for an international friendly against Albania at 1 p.m. CT on June 3 at Air Albania Stadium, the Israel Football Association announced today.

Sporting Kansas City has signed Blorian to a pre-contract beginning on June 2. Blorian will join Sporting next month on a three-year contract through the 2028-2029 season with club options for the 2029-2030 and the 2030-2031 seasons.

The 26-year-old central defender made 200 career club appearances in his native Israel while playing for Hapoel Be'er Sheva, Hapoel Tel Aviv and Maccabi Petah Tikva. Most recently, he led Hapoel Be'er Sheva to the Israel Super Cup and Israeli Premier League titles during the 2025-26 season in addition to an appearance in the Israel State Cup final earlier this week.

Internationally, Blorian has earned four caps for the Israel Men's National Team. He made his international debut in October 2025 and most recently played the full 90 minutes for Israel in a 4-1 win over Moldova in FIFA World Cup Qualifying on November 16, 2025. Blorian also represented Israel extensively at the youth levels, appearing in 49 matches from the U-16s to the U-21s.

Israel, No. 77 in the FIFA global rankings, will prepare to play in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League B which begins in September. Israel is part of Group 3 alongside Austria, Kosovo and the Republic of Ireland with the group winner earning promotion to the 2028-29 UEFA Nations League A.







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