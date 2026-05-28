Harbor Miller and Ruben Ramos Jr. Called up to USMNT U-19 Camp in Atlanta

Published on May 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy announced today that defender Harbor Miller and forward Ruben Ramos Jr. have been named to the U.S. U-19 Men's National Team roster for the upcoming domestic training camp at the Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center, held June 1-9, 2026. The selections were made by U.S. Soccer and head coach Gonzalo Segares.

At the conclusion of the camp, the U-19 MNT will face Japan on June 9 at the National Training Center, with kickoff set for 8 a.m. PT, as part of its continued preparation for the 2026 Concacaf U-20 Championship, which serves as qualification for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

"It's great to see Harbor and Ruben recognized with another opportunity with US Soccer," said Gordon Kljestan, Vice President of Soccer Operations, LA Galaxy. "They regularly show their quality with the first team and continue to perform at a high level, making this call-up a reflection of their impact across club and country."

Both players are products of the LA Galaxy Academy and have continued their development within the club's pathway, progressing to the club's second team, Ventura County FC, and now with the Galaxy First Team.

The LA Galaxy Academy has long taken a holistic approach to player development, shaping athletes, students, and people by instilling core values such as respect, integrity, commitment, and community. Through elite onfield training and a strong academic partnership with CalOPS, the program provides its studentathletes with an accredited, NCAAapproved education that supports both their soccer careers and their college goals. This foundation continues to influence players even after they move on from the Academy.







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