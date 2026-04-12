LAFC Weekly

Published on April 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) faces two stiff tests this week when the Black & Gold travels to Puebla, Mexico for the second leg of its quarterfinal series against Liga MX giants Cruz Azul in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup on Tuesday, April 14, before hosting the high-flying San Jose Earthquakes in regular-season play for Kids Night, presented by First 5 California, at BMO Stadium on Sunday, April 19.

The elimination match between LAFC and Cruz Azul, the reigning Champions Cup title holders, is scheduled to kick off from Estadio Cuauhtémoc at 6 p.m. PT on Tuesday evening. The game will be broadcast on FS1 (English) and TUDN (Spanish) in the United States, OneSoccer in Canada, ConcacafGO and Coupang Play in Korea. Local radio coverage will be available on 710 AM ESPN LA (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), and K-Radio 1230 AM (Korean).

Sunday's regular-season match between LAFC and the San Jose Earthquakes kicks off at 4 p.m. PT from BMO Stadium in the heart of Los Angeles. The game will be broadcast on Apple TV as well as Coupang Play and SPOTV for fans in Korea. Local radio coverage will be available on 710 AM ESPN LA, the ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), and K-Radio 1230 AM (Korean) with national coverage on SiriusXM FC 157.







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