LAFC Loans Forward Adrian Wibowo to FC Wacker Innsbruck

Published on June 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC announced today that forward Adrian Wibowo has been loaned to Austrian club FC Wacker Innsbruck. The transaction marks FC Wacker's first signing after gaining promotion to Austria's 2. Liga (second division) and serves as the first player movement between the two clubs since formalizing a partnership in 2023.

Wibowo, 20, is a Los Angeles native who came up through LAFC's academy and signed with the club's MLS NEXT Pro team, LAFC2, in 2023. He was named to the MLS NEXT All-Star Game in 2023 and led the team in goals (10) in 2024 while setting LAFC2's all-time record for most goal contributions in a season with 14. He made his MLS debut with the LAFC first team in 2025, appearing in two matches. Internationally, he has made three appearances for the U-17 U.S. National Team before deciding to represent Indonesia's National Team at the senior level, making his debut in September 2025.

FC Wacker Innsbruck carries one of the richest traditions in Austrian football. Known for its sizable and passionate fanbase, the club has achieved three consecutive promotions to climb back up to Austria's second division.

TRANSACTION: LAFC loans forward Adrian Wibowo to FC Wacker Innsbruck.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 15, 2026

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