LAFC Acquires Defender Yevhen Cheberko from Columbus Crew

Published on June 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC announced today that the club has acquired defender Yevhen Cheberko from Columbus Crew in exchange for a 2026 International Roster Slot. Cheberko will be added to LAFC's roster once the MLS secondary transfer window opens on July 13.

"Yevhen is a proven MLS defender with the versatility, technical quality and experience to strengthen our back line," said LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington. "He has competed at a high level throughout his career and understands what it takes to win. We are excited to welcome Yevhen to LAFC and believe he will be an important contributor as we continue competing for trophies on multiple fronts this season."

Cheberko, 28, has played over 6,000 minutes in 94 appearances across all competitions since joining the Crew in the summer of 2023. He was a part of the team's 2023 MLS Cup and 2024 Leagues Cup championship runs, and also helped the Crew reach the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Final.

Cheberko spent the 2021-23 seasons with NK Osijek in the Croatian First Division, Hrvatska Nogometna Liga, where he amassed 61 appearances, one goal and one assist. He helped the White and Blues finish second in league play in 2020-21 and rank among the league's top-three teams each of his three seasons with the club.

A native of Melitopol, Ukraine, Cheberko had a short spell with Austrian Bundesliga side LASK in 2020, appearing in seven matches for the club before moving to Osijek, initially on loan and then permanently in 2021. Before his stint in Austria, he enjoyed a successful three years with Zorya Luhansk in the Ukrainian Premier League, logging 61 appearances, one goal and two assists for the club.

A UFK Dnipropetrovsk and FC Dnipro youth product, Cheberko made his professional debut for Dnipro on July 24, 2016, in a Ukrainian Premier League match. He went on to score two goals in 15 matches before moving to Luhansk.

Internationally, Cheberko played in 64 total matches for Ukraine's U-16 to U-21 teams and made his senior debut in an international friendly against France on Oct. 7, 2020. He earned his second cap recently, starting against New Zealand in an international friendly on June 10, 2025.

Name: Yevhen Cheberko

Position: Defender

Age: 28

Height: 6'0"

Birthplace: Melitopol, Ukraine

Citizenship: Ukraine

Last Club: Columbus Crew

TRANSACTION: LAFC acquires defender Yevhen Cheberko from Columbus Crew in exchange for a 2026 International Roster Slot.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 9, 2026

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