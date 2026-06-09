Columbus Crew Acquire International Roster Slot from LAFC for Defender Yevhen Cheberko

Published on June 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew announced today the acquisition of a 2026 International Roster Slot from LAFC in exchange for defender Yevhen Cheberko.

Cheberko registered 64 regular season appearances (44 starts) and one goal after joining the Crew on June 9, 2023, from Croatia's NK Osijek. In postseason play, the Melitopol, Ukraine native started two of his seven matches played and appeared in 10 Leagues Cup matches (five starts) for Columbus.

In 2026, Cheberko played in all three (two starts) of Columbus' Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup tilts, providing one assist.

A Ukrainian Youth International, Cheberko appeared in 64 total matches for the U-16 to U-21 teams. He has earned two caps for Ukraine since making his senior debut in an international friendly against France on Oct. 7, 2020.

TRANSACTION: Columbus Crew acquire a 2026 International Roster Slot from LAFC in exchange for defender Yevhen Cheberko, announced on June 9, 2026.







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