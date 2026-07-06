LAFC Defeats El Salvador 3-0 in Friendly Match at BMO Stadium

Published on July 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC defeated the El Salvador National Team 3-0 in a friendly at BMO Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Playing against an opponent for the first time since the start of the MLS break in late May for the World Cup, LAFC got goals from Mark Delgado, Jeremy Ebobisse, and Ryan Hollingshead to secure the victory.

Delgado opened the scoring in the 4th minute, collecting a pass from Eddie Segura at the top of the box before placing a right-footed shot just inside the post, past the dive of the El Salvador goalkeeper.

Just before halftime, Ebobisse doubled the lead for LAFC, volleying Denis Bouanga's left-wing cross into the net from the center of the box to send LAFC into the halftime break with a 2-0 advantage.

Ryan Hollingshead rounded out the scoring for LAFC in the 60th minute when he reacted quickest to the rebound of a Bouanga shot and fired his shot home from close range, giving LAFC a 3-0 victory.

The Black & Gold returns to MLS Regular Season play on Friday, July 17 against the LA Galaxy. The rivalry match kicks off from Dignity Health Sports Park at 7:45 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on Apple TV, FOX and FOX Deportes. Local radio coverage will be available on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), and 1230 AM K-Radio (Korean).







Major League Soccer Stories from July 5, 2026

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