More Than 20,000 Fans Fill Shell Energy Stadium for Mexico Versus England Round of 16 Live Viewing

Published on July 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Shell Energy Stadium welcomed more than 20,000 fans on Sunday night for the Club's "Noche de M éxico" Soccer Celebration, presented by Kroger, that held an official live viewing for the Mexico National Team's FIFA World Cup 2026™ Round of 16 match versus England.

Houston Dynamo FC, in partnership with Kroger, el Federación Mexicana de Fútbol (FMF) and the Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce welcomed in another capacity crowd from across Houston and beyond to witness the crucial knockout round match.

Fans can secure their free access to Houston Dynamo Soccer Celebration events and purchase their tickets to Dynamo friendlies and Tucanes de Tijuana concert.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 5, 2026

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