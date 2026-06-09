Charlotte FC Celebrates 2026 Academy Graduating Class

Published on June 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte FC hosted its second annual Academy graduation and college signing day at Atrium Health Performance Park. A total of 15 players, the most in CLTFC history, completed their studies with the Academy, with nine players continuing their careers and studies at Division I programs. The remaining six players will take a gap year with Crown Legacy FC or Academy programs and retain their collegiate eligibility.

"On behalf of everyone at Charlotte FC and the Academy, we are proud of this group and their accomplishments at the Club and as they take the next step in life, both on and off the pitch," said Charlotte FC Technical Director Tommy Wilson. "We are excited to see each of these young men continue their journeys and they have the full support and best wishes of the Club behind them."

During their time with Charlotte FC, this year's graduating class saw six players make their professional debuts in MLS NEXT Pro with Crown Legacy FC, contributing a total of 1,924 minutes and one assist across 36 matches played, 18 of which were starts. Additionally, four players were called up to their national team's youth squads during their tenure with the Academy (Jaydus Camacho - U.S.-15, Ethan Curtis - U.S. U-15, Steven Rivas - Guatemala U-20, Quinn Syrett - U.S. U-18). Among the class's accolades, graduating midfielder Simon Tonidandel was named an MLS NEXT All-Star in 2024, where he participated in the annual MLS NEXT East vs. West match in Columbus, Ohio.

See below for the full 2026 graduating class:

Landon Alepa - Gap year with CLTFC Academy (Joined CLTFC in 2020)

Jaydus Camacho - University of Dayton (Joined CLTFC in 2020)

Cristian Chamorro - College of the Holy Cross (Joined CLTFC in 2020)

Ethan Curtis - Gap year with Crown Legacy FC (Joined CLTFC in 2020)

Isaias Elizalde - University of North Carolina at Charlotte (Joined CLTFC in 2022)

Pete Fotinos - Gap year with Queen City Mutiny (Joined CLTFC in 2020)

Xavier Krause - Gap year with Queen City Mutiny (Joined CLTFC in 2024)

Kai Longanecker - University of Central Florida (Joined CLTFC in 2025)

Malcolm Morris - Gap year with CLTFC Academy (Joined CLTFC in 2020)

Steven Rivas - Longwood University (Joined CLTFC in 2023)

Matteo Saffer - University of California San Diego (Joined CLTFC in 2025)

Jackson Smith - NC State University (Joined CLTFC in 2022)

Quinn Syrett - Wake Forest University (Joined CLTFC in 2025)

Simon Tonidandel - University of Pittsburgh (Joined CLTFC in 2020)

Sebastian Ventura - Gap year with Crown Legacy FC (Joined CLTFC in 2024)







Major League Soccer Stories from June 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.