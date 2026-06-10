Here's Everything You Need to Know About San Diego FC's Soccer Celebration, Presented by Adriana's Insurance

Published on June 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







The biggest global stage is right around the corner. The FIFA World Cup 2026™ is coming to North America, bringing fans together from around the world through a shared love of the game. In honor of the tournament, San Diego FC is hosting its first-ever Soccer Celebration, presented by Adriana's Insurance. The 39-day event kicks off this Thursday, June 11, when doors open at 10:30 AM at Fit Social in Mission Beach. This free event is open to all ages. All you need to do is RSVP!

Opening Weekend at Fit Social is set to be one for the books. The tournament kicks off with a highly anticipated matchup between Mexico and South Africa at 12 PM, followed by Korea Republic vs. Czechia at 7 PM. Fans can enjoy live entertainment throughout the day, including performances by DJ Dynamiq, Mariachi Real de San Diego, DJ Chen, and a live podcast. Attendees can also look forward to SDFC merchandise drops, special appearances, interactive activations, and more throughout the tournament.

Looking for guaranteed access? SDFC is offering Fast Passes for expedited and guaranteed entry into the venue with dedicated entry lines. Fast Passes are $18 per day, and all sales are final, non-refundable, and non-transferable.

Season Ticket Members (STMs) Benefits

STMs can claim their free Fast Pass, while supplies last. To ensure your STM discount is applied, use the email address associated with your Ticketmaster Account Manager (must be the email address tied to your season tickets). The discount will automatically be applied, and you will not need to enter payment information when claiming your complimentary STM Fast Pass.

There is a limit of four passes per STM per day, and inventory is limited! Fast Passes will be handled on a first-come, first-serve basis. Once the daily allocation reaches its limit, additional Fast Passes are available to purchase, while supplies last.

Know Before You Go

If you've already RSVP'd or purchased a Fast Pass, you're all set! However, please keep in mind that an RSVP alone does not guarantee entry if Fit Social reaches capacity. For guaranteed entry and expedited access, we recommend purchasing a Fast Pass, which includes event registration.

Match times vary day to day, so make sure to visit SDFC's Soccer Celebration Event Programming page. We strongly encourage attendees to use rideshare services or public transportation as the lot is expected to fill up.

Attendees can exit the venue and re-enter after rejoining the entry line and completing security screening. If you purchased a Fast Pass, you'll be able to use the dedicated entry line once again but be aware that entry remains subject to venue capacity. To learn more about what you can or can't take into Fit Social, visit here.

Enjoy the ocean views, the DJs, interactive activations and more! We can't wait to spend this summer with you, our SDFC family! Represent your country and bring the squad for an unforgettable FIFA World Cup 2026™ experience.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 9, 2026

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