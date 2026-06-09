Inter Miami CF U-19 Close out Participation in 2026 Copa Tru Mitad Del Mundo in Ecuador

Published on June 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







The Inter Miami CF Academy's U-19 side competed at the 2026 Copa Tru Mitad del Mundo, the 10th edition of the international youth tournament organized by current Ecuadorian top flight champions Independiente del Valle. The tournament in Quito, Ecuador kicked off on May 26, and featured top youth teams from North and South America.

Inter Miami was drawn into a challenging Group A alongside tournament hosts Independiente del Valle, Chilean side Universidad Católica, and Brazilian powerhouse Internacional de Porto Alegre. The Academy opened its campaign with a hard-fought draw against the hosts before facing strong competition in subsequent matches, falling 2-1 to Universidad Católica and 3-1 to Internacional. The results placed Inter Miami in the tournament's Silver Bracket for the next phase of competition.

In the Silver Bracket, Inter Miami first faced Colombia's Atlético Nacional falling with a 3-0 result before taking on Ecuadorian side Independiente Juniors. Following a draw in regulation against Independiente Juniors, the Academy side earned the victory in the penalty shootout. Inter Miami then concluded its participation in the tournament with a 2-0 loss against Ecuador's U-19 National Team.

This exciting international experience reflects the Academy's continued growth and commitment to developing top-tier talent capable of competing at the highest levels.

For additional coverage of our teams, you can follow our Academy's journey online via X @InterMiamiAcad and Instagram @InterMiamiCFAcademy!







Major League Soccer Stories from June 9, 2026

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