LA Galaxy to Host Liga MX Side Club América in Summer Friendly on July 11

Published on June 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The six-time MLS Cup Champion LA Galaxy announced today that the club is set to welcome Club América, the most successful team in Liga MX, at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, July 11 at 7:30 p.m. PT in an international friendly as a run-up to the resumption of the 2026 MLS Regular Season following the World Cup.

Tickets for the match will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, June 10 at 1 p.m. PT on axs.com and by calling 877-3GALAXY (877-342-5299). LA Galaxy Season Ticket Members will have access to an exclusive pre-sale with special-priced tickets on Wednesday, June 10 at 11 a.m. PT. LA Galaxy Season Ticket Members will receive an email from the LA Galaxy with ticket presale information. American Express® Card Members have early access to purchase tickets for the LA Galaxy's international friendly vs Club América before the general public starting Wednesday, June 10 at 10 a.m. PT until 12:59 p.m. PT, or while supplies last. Terms apply.

The Media Credential Application process for LA Galaxy vs Club América is now open. The deadline to submit applications for event coverage is Tuesday, July 7. No credential applications or changes will be accepted after the deadline. Applying for credentials does not guarantee credentials will be approved. All applicants must be on assignment, and credentials per outlet will be limited. To apply, please visit lagalaxy.com/credentials.

Club América returns to Los Angeles nearly eight months after its previous clash against the Galaxy, an international friendly at Dignity Health Sports Park back in November. The rainy contest ended in a 2-2 draw. Prior to that, the clubs last met in an International Champions Cup friendly 11 years ago to the day on July 11, 2015.

The LA Galaxy entered the league's 2026 FIFA World Cup break with growing momentum, having earned four wins and three draws against only two losses over their last nine matches, six of which took place away from home. Now before the team resumes the MLS Regular Season campaign, the Galaxy will utilize the friendly against Club América to prepare for the restart. LA forward Gabriel Pec will also look to continue his electric individual run of form, having scored four goals in his last four matches heading into El Tráfico on July 17. For Club América, the match will serve as preparation for the start of the Liga MX tournament Apertura 2026.







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