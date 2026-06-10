LA Galaxy to Host Liga MX Side Club América in Summer Friendly on July 11
Published on June 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The six-time MLS Cup Champion LA Galaxy announced today that the club is set to welcome Club América, the most successful team in Liga MX, at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, July 11 at 7:30 p.m. PT in an international friendly as a run-up to the resumption of the 2026 MLS Regular Season following the World Cup.
Tickets for the match will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, June 10 at 1 p.m. PT on axs.com and by calling 877-3GALAXY (877-342-5299). LA Galaxy Season Ticket Members will have access to an exclusive pre-sale with special-priced tickets on Wednesday, June 10 at 11 a.m. PT. LA Galaxy Season Ticket Members will receive an email from the LA Galaxy with ticket presale information. American Express® Card Members have early access to purchase tickets for the LA Galaxy's international friendly vs Club América before the general public starting Wednesday, June 10 at 10 a.m. PT until 12:59 p.m. PT, or while supplies last. Terms apply.
The Media Credential Application process for LA Galaxy vs Club América is now open. The deadline to submit applications for event coverage is Tuesday, July 7. No credential applications or changes will be accepted after the deadline. Applying for credentials does not guarantee credentials will be approved. All applicants must be on assignment, and credentials per outlet will be limited. To apply, please visit lagalaxy.com/credentials.
Club América returns to Los Angeles nearly eight months after its previous clash against the Galaxy, an international friendly at Dignity Health Sports Park back in November. The rainy contest ended in a 2-2 draw. Prior to that, the clubs last met in an International Champions Cup friendly 11 years ago to the day on July 11, 2015.
The LA Galaxy entered the league's 2026 FIFA World Cup break with growing momentum, having earned four wins and three draws against only two losses over their last nine matches, six of which took place away from home. Now before the team resumes the MLS Regular Season campaign, the Galaxy will utilize the friendly against Club América to prepare for the restart. LA forward Gabriel Pec will also look to continue his electric individual run of form, having scored four goals in his last four matches heading into El Tráfico on July 17. For Club América, the match will serve as preparation for the start of the Liga MX tournament Apertura 2026.
Major League Soccer Stories from June 9, 2026
- LA Galaxy to Host Liga MX Side Club América in Summer Friendly on July 11 - LA Galaxy
- Here's Everything You Need to Know About San Diego FC's Soccer Celebration, Presented by Adriana's Insurance - San Diego FC
- LA Galaxy Host Soccer Celebration in Long Beach for USMNT Opening Match on June 12 - LA Galaxy
- Columbus Crew Sign Free Agent Defender Brooks Lennon - Columbus Crew SC
- Philadelphia Union and WSFS Bank Extend Naming Rights Partnership for WSFS Bank Sportsplex - Philadelphia Union
- LAFC Acquires Defender Yevhen Cheberko from Columbus Crew - Los Angeles FC
- Colorado Rapids Goalkeeper Zack Steffen Undergoes Successful Shoulder Surgery - Colorado Rapids
- Columbus Crew Acquire International Roster Slot from LAFC for Defender Yevhen Cheberko - Columbus Crew SC
- Revolution Sign D Will Sands to Multi-Year Extension - New England Revolution
- Inter Miami CF U-19 Close out Participation in 2026 Copa Tru Mitad Del Mundo in Ecuador - Inter Miami CF
- Charlotte FC Celebrates 2026 Academy Graduating Class - Charlotte FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent LA Galaxy Stories
- LA Galaxy to Host Liga MX Side Club América in Summer Friendly on July 11
- LA Galaxy Host Soccer Celebration in Long Beach for USMNT Opening Match on June 12
- LA Galaxy Foundation Announced as 2026 Braille Institute Community Hero Award Recipient
- LA Galaxy Honored with Kevin Payne Community Impact Award by U.S. Soccer Foundation
- Celebrate the Summer of Soccer with the LA Galaxy