LA Galaxy Host Soccer Celebration in Long Beach for USMNT Opening Match on June 12

Published on June 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy kick off their celebration of global soccer across Los Angeles with the LA Galaxy Soccer Celebration presented by Spectrum in Long Beach this Friday, June 12 from 5 to 8 p.m. PT. The event is highlighted by a meet-and-greet with LA Galaxy midfielder Elijah Wynder ahead of the U.S. Men's National Team's opening match against Paraguay in the Group Stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Fans' Know Before You Go information linked here.

The LA Galaxy Soccer Celebration will feature appearances from Galaxy players, alumni, and special guests, with live viewings of all 72 Group Stage matches on large screens with premium audio, including:

USA vs Paraguay on June 12, from 5pm - 8pm PT

USA vs Australia on June 19, from 11am - 5pm PT

USA vs Turkey on June 25, from 3pm - 9pm PT

Each experience includes family-friendly spaces and youth programming, music and photo opportunities for shareable fan moments, the City of Long Beach's EZ Sip Program, and limited-edition merchandise and giveaways, including activations from sponsors, LA Galaxy Star Squad, and the LA Galaxy Team Store.

When:

Friday, June 12 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT

5 p.m. Soccer Celebration begins with activities and activations

5 to 6 p.m. Fan Meet & Greet with Elijah Wynder

6 to 8 p.m. USA vs Paraguay

Where:

Long Beach, Pine Ave & Broadway

Soccer Celebrations will take place in Long Beach, Carson, and Hermosa Beach through the FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday, July 19. Visit lagalaxy.com/soccercelebration for more information and the full schedule.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 9, 2026

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