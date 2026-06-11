LAFC to be Featured in la Phil's "The Art of the Goal" Premiering July 9 at the Hollywood Bowl

Published on June 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC), in partnership with the LA Phil, today announced that the club will be featured in "The Art of the Goal", a new mixed-media concept film from acclaimed filmmaker Josh Kahn and Emmy Award-winning composer Adam Schoenberg, premiering July 9 at the Hollywood Bowl as part of the Los Angeles Philharmonic's "Classical World Cup" program.

"The Art of the Goal" explores the emotional and cultural connections between live music and live sports while celebrating Los Angeles' emergence as a global sports capital ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026©. It will also serve as the first LA Phil-commissioned original film and score to premiere at the Hollywood Bowl in its 104-year history. Guests attending will experience a unique fusion of art, sport, and music beneath the lights of the iconic venue's John Williams Stage, a premier forum for the live performance of film music.

The film features LAFC players on the pitch and behind the scenes, showcasing the preparation, intensity, artistry, and emotion that define the world's game. Through unprecedented access to the club, the project captures soccer through a unique cinematic lens, highlighting the movement, precision, and passion that connect sport and artistic expression.

"We are honored to have LAFC featured in 'The Art of the Goal' and to be part of this unique celebration of soccer, sport, and culture in Los Angeles and beyond," said LAFC Co-President & Owner Larry Freedman. "Our players compete at the highest levels of the game and represent their countries on the world's stage, embodying the precision, excellence, and passion that define football. We are proud to work alongside Josh Kahn, Adam Schoenberg, and the LA Phil by providing unprecedented access to our club and supporting the vision of bringing together the artistry of sport and music in such a powerful and innovative way."

Commissioned by the LA Phil, "The Art of the Goal" marks the first original film and score in the orchestra's history to receive simultaneous world premieres at the Hollywood Bowl. The film will be accompanied by a live performance of Schoenberg's original score by the LA Phil under the direction of conductor Tito Muñoz.

Tickets are available through the Hollywood Bowl. For additional information, please visit: http://www.hollywoodbowl.com/.







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