Travel Advisory: New York City FC vs. Charlotte FC, 04/18

Published on April 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







Supporters are advised that there are planned service changes on the 7 train this Saturday, April 18, when New York City FC hosts Charlotte FC at Citi Field.

Flushing-bound 7 trains will run express in Queens and skip the following stations:

82 St

90 St

103 St

111 St

Furthermore, westbound LIRR trains from Jamaica are scheduled to bypass Kew Gardens, Forest Hills, and Woodside from 10pm Friday, April 17 until 4am Monday, April 20.

Those traveling from Woodside to and from Manhattan can use Port Washington Branch trains, which will continue to make normal stops at Woodside.

For travel to and from bypassed stations, take the subway.

LIRR tickets will be cross-honored at the following subway stations:

Sutphin Blvd-Archer Av-JFK Airport

Kew Gardens-Union Turnpike

Forest Hills-71 Av

Woodside-61 St

Supporters should show their LIRR ticket to the subway station agent for entry and are encouraged to check the MTA app for any additional service changes that may affect their trip.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 16, 2026

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