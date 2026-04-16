FC Cincinnati Host Chicago Fire FC in Return to TQL Stadium

Published on April 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







F C Cincinnati are set to host Chicago Fire FC this Saturday, April 18 at TQL Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET with the match airing globally on Apple TV. The Official English Radio home of FC Cincinnati, iHeart Media ESPN 1530 and the official Spanish Radio home - La Mega 101.5 FM - will broadcast the match.

Tickets for the match are available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK. Saturday is Pride Night at TQL Stadium - for more information visit FCCincinnati.com.

The Orange and Blue (2-4-1, 7 points) are coming off a 1-1 draw, on the road, against Toronto FC. FC Cincinnati will look to make it three consecutive home wins, across all competitions, Saturday against Chicago. The Orange and Blue face a Fire side (4-2-1, 13 points) that are just three points behind Nashville SC for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

HOW TO WATCH AND FOLLOW #CINvCHI on SATURDAY, APRIL 18 (7:30 p.m. ET)

Watch: Apple TV (English and Spanish)

English Local Radio: iHeart Media ESPN 1530

Spanish Local Radio: La Mega 101.5 FM

FC Cincinnati Social Media: X/Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

FC Cincinnati Official Mobile App: iOS | Android

FC CINCINNATI ALL-TIME AGAINST CHICAGO FIRE FC

FC Cincinnati lead the all-time MLS Regular Season series over Chicago Fire FC, 7-4-3.

FC CINCINNATI NOTES

AGAINST CHICAGO

FC Cincinnati have enjoyed recent success against Chicago Fire FC. The Orange and Blue have won four of the last five meetings against the Fire and have scored multiple goals in three of those four wins. Kévin Denkey and Evander each scored against the Fire in the two sides' most recent meeting, a 2-1 win for Cincinnati at TQL Stadium on July 5, 2025.

The Orange and Blue have scored 21 goals across 14 MLS matches against the Fire - a goals for average of 1.5 per match. And Cincinnati score late. Eight of those goals have been scored over the final 15 minutes of the match, two times more than any other 15-minute window.

A CHICAGO CONNECTION

Forward Tom Barlow will face his former side for the first time since signing with the Orange and Blue on January 12, 2026. Barlow made 50 MLS Regular Season appearances for the Fire between 2024-2025.

This season, Barlow has scored four goals across all competitions for FC Cincinnati, including a goal in a 3-0 win against Tigres UANL at TQL Stadium in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16.

EVANDER AGAINST THE FIRE

Since joining the Orange and Blue prior to the start of the 2025 season, midfielder Evander has had an eye for goal against the Fire. In just two appearances with Cincinnati against Chicago, Evander has four goal contributions - 3 goals, 1 assist - which is tied for the second most all-time for an FC Cincinnati player against the Fire (Brandon Vazquez - 2G, 2A)

Evander trails Luciano Acosta (4 goals, 2 assists) by two goal contributions in five less matches played against Chicago.

CLOSING IN ON 100

Midfielder Pavel Bucha and defender Matt Miazga continue to approach the 100 all-time appearance mark with FC Cincinnati. Both players sit on 96 appearances for the Orange and Blue heading into Saturday's match against the Fire.

S COUTING CHICAGO FIRE FC

Record: 4-2-1 (13 points)

Standings: 2nd, Eastern Conference

Head Coach: Gregg Berhalter (Second Season)

Leading Scorer: 4 - Hugo Cuypers

Chicago Fire FC are off to a hot start in 2026, pushing their way towards the top of the Eastern Conference table on the back of three consecutive league wins. Chicago sit second place in the east behind Nashville SC and are just three points back.

The Fire, led by Head Coach Gregg Berhalter, have found success in 2026 behind a strong defense. The Windy City club have four clean sheets in seven matches and have conceded only five goals in their league matches, the sixth fewest in MLS this season.

At the center of the defensive structure is Jack Elliot and Mbekezeli Mbokazi. The duo have been the starting center backs in the majority of Chicago's seven matches, anchoring a 4-3-3 formation that Berhalter leads his team with.

Elliot, 30, is in his second season with Chicago and his tenth in Major League Soccer, after spending eight years with Philadelphia before joining Chicago.

Mbokazi, 20, is new to MLS, joining this winter window from South African side Orlando Pirates. He has been hailed early as one of the top signings of the window and has contributed greatly to Chicago's early success in 2026.

In attack, a combination of proven league talent stands out for Chicago. Star forward Hugo Cuypers has been out injured since March 21 but started the year strong with four goals in four matches. Dynamic Ivory Coast winger Jonathan Bamba starts on the left and has scored twice with two assists.

Midfielder Philip Zinckernagel has similarly been a consistent contributor, starting all seven matches this season. However, Zinckernagel is off to a slow start to his 2026 MLS campaign having scored just one goal through those opening seven matches.

Stay up-to-date and connected with FC Cincinnati! Select your schedule of choice to receive the latest match details, events and other relevant messages directly to your digital calendar. For up-to-the-minute information about FC Cincinnati, visit the team's official website at fccincinnati.com, or follow the team on X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok at @FCCincinnati. Additionally, fans are encouraged to download the team's official mobile app on iOS or Android for instant access to mobile tickets, team content and match notifications.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 16, 2026

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