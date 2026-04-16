Sounders FC Eliminated from 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup on Wednesday Night by Liga MX Side Tigres UANL

Published on April 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release









Sounders FC in action against Liga MX Side Tigres UANL in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup

(Seattle Sounders FC) Sounders FC in action against Liga MX Side Tigres UANL in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup(Seattle Sounders FC)

SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC was eliminated from the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup on Wednesday evening despite a 3-1 win over Tigres UANL in the second leg of the Quarterfinals on the EQC Pitch at Lumen Field. Following a 2-0 loss in the first leg on April 8 in Mexico, Seattle defeated the Liga MX side in the return tie behind an Albert Rusnák brace and Danny Musovski goal. A crucial first-half strike from Joaquim Henrique tonight pushed Tigres through to the next round via the away goals tiebreaker, after the two sides sat level at 3-3 following 180 minutes of combined action.

Tonight's match marked Seattle's first match at Lumen Field since February 22, ending an eight-match stretch in all competitions (5-2-1) away from the club's home venue due to preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer. Brian Schmetzer's side now returns to MLS play on Saturday, April 18 against St. Louis CITY SC on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (6:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH NOTES

Tonight's result ends Seattle's 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup campaign, the club's eighth appearance in the continental tournament. It was the second consecutive year the Rave Green qualified for the competition, advancing to the Round of 16 in 2025.

The Rave Green now hold a 25-17-12 all-time record in Concacaf Champions Cup play.

Seattle has faced Tigres five times in all competitions dating back to 2009, holding a 3-2-0 record. Prior to this year, the most recent meeting between the two sides occurred on August 10, 2021 in Leagues Cup play, a 3-0 win for the Rave Green at Lumen Field.

The Rave Green hold a 13-13-6 record against Liga MX opponents in all competitions.

Albert Rusnák's goals in the 11th and 82nd minute were his second and third of the season in all competitions, also scoring in the club's season opener against Colorado on February 22.

Danny Musovski's goal in the 49th minute was his second of the season, also scoring in Concacaf Champions Cup play against Vancouver on March 18. Musovski lead the team with 18 goals in all competitions last season.

Jordan Morris assisted Musovski's goal, his second of the year. He now has 40 assists in all competitions, breaking a tie with Albert Rusnák for fourth in club history.

Cristian Roldan recorded a pair of assists this evening, his first two of the season. He now has 74 in all competitions in his career, second in club history.

Seattle remains the only MLS team to win the Concacaf Champions Cup, doing so in 2022 with a 5-2 aggregate victory over Pumas UNAM in the Final, with Sounders FC winning the second leg 3-0 in front of 68,741 fans.

Today marked the first match at Lumen Field for Seattle since its MLS season-opener on February 22 due to ongoing preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In the eight-game stretch away from its home venue, Sounders FC went 5-2-1.

The Rave Green return to MLS play with a home match against St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, April 18 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (6:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 3 (3) - Tigres UANL 1 (3)

Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Venue: Lumen Field

Referee: Ismael Cornejo

Assistants: Juan Francisco Zumba, Geovany Garcia

Fourth Official: Fernando Moron

VAR: Yasith Monge

Attendance: 20,036

Weather: 42 degrees and rain

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Albert Rusnák (Cristian Roldan) 11'

TIG - Joaquim Henrique (Juan Brunetta) 31'

SEA - Danny Musovski (Jordan Morris) 49'

SEA - Albert Rusnák (Cristian Roldan) 82'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TIG - Diego Lainez (caution) 27'

SEA - Danny Musovski (caution) 76'

SEA - Paul Rothrock (caution) 87'

TIG - Jesús Garza (caution) 90+3'

TIG - Diego Sánchez (caution) 90+6'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei - Captain; Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (Paul Arriola 71'), Alex Roldan, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou (Hassani Dotson 83'); Snyder Brunell (Danny Musovski HT), Cristian Roldan; Jesús Ferreira, Albert Rusnák, Paul Rothrock; Jordan Morris

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Max Anchor, Antino Lopez, Cody Baker, Peter Kingston, Sebastian Gomez, Yu Tsukanome, Osaze De Rosario

Total shots: 20

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 16

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 5

Saves: 5

Tigres UANL - Nahuel Guzmán; Jesús Garza, Rômulo Zanré, Jesús Angulo (Juan Vigón 83'), Joaquim Henrique; Diego Lainez (Juan Purata HT), Juan Brunetta - Captain, César Araujo; Ángel Correa, Rodrigo Aguirre (Diego Sánchez 85'), Ozziel Herrera

Substitutes not used: Juan Carrera, Felipe Rodríguez, Francisco Reyes, Uriel Antuna, André-Pierre Gignac, Edgar López, Rafael Guerrero, Osvaldo Rodríguez, Isac Galván

Total shots: 10

Shots on goal: 6

Fouls: 8

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 4

Saves: 2

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Major League Soccer Stories from April 16, 2026

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