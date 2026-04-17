Chicago Fire FC to Host St. Louis CITY SC in Round of 16 of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
Published on April 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO - U.S. Soccer and Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club will host St. Louis CITY SC in the Round of 16 of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, April 29, at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill. The match will stream live on Paramount+.
Tickets will go on sale to Members on Friday, April 17, at 10 a.m. CT and to the general public at 12 p.m. CT.
Chicago advanced to the Round of 16 with a 2-1 win against USL Championship side Detroit City FC at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck, Mich. Forward Jason Shokalook scored twice in the span of two minutes in his first start for the Men in Red, who defeated Detroit for the second year in a row in the Round of 32 of the competition.
St. Louis defeated FC Tulsa (USL Championship), 4-0, at Energizer Park in St. Louis on the back of a strong St. Louis lineup and second-half red card to Tulsa. Goals from Marcel Hartel, Jeong Sang-Bin, Mykhi Joyner and Tomás Ostrák, and an assist from goalkeeper Roman Bürki propelled St. Louis to the Round of 16 for the second consecutive year.
Chicago Fire FC has a rich history of success in the U.S. Open Cup. The Fire's four U.S. Open Cup championships (1998, 2000, 2003 and 2006) remain tied for the most Open Cup titles by an MLS team. Additionally, the Fire hold the record for the most wins and semifinal appearances by an MLS team in the annual competition.
Round of 16 Schedule - 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
Home teams listed first; visit the schedule section of ussoccer.com/us-open-cupfor the most up to date details.
Tuesday, April 28 (all times CT)
Charlotte FC vs. Atlanta United FC - 6 p.m. (Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network)
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Minnesota United FC - 9 p.m. (Paramount+ & CBS Sports Golazo Network)
Wednesday, April 29 (all times CT)
Red Bull New York vs. New York City FC - 6 p.m. (Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network)*
The Golazo Show - 6:30 p.m. (Paramount+)
New England Revolution vs. Orlando City SC - 6:30 p.m. (Paramount+)*
Columbus Crew vs. One Knoxville SC - 6:30 p.m. (Paramount+)*
Chicago Fire FC vs. St. Louis CITY SC - 7 p.m. (Paramount+)*
Houston Dynamo FC vs. Louisville City FC - 7 p.m. (Paramount+)*
Colorado Rapids vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - 8 p.m. (Paramount+)*
*featured on "The Golazo Show" starting at 6:30 p.m.
Major League Soccer Stories from April 16, 2026
- New York City FC to Face Red Bull New York in the Round of 16 of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - New York City FC
- Chicago Fire FC to Host St. Louis CITY SC in Round of 16 of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Chicago Fire FC
- Atlanta United to Face Charlotte FC in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Atlanta United FC
- Colorado Rapids to Host Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 - Colorado Rapids
- Columbus Crew Host USL League One Side One Knoxville SC on April 29 in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 - Columbus Crew SC
- Orlando City SC Set for U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 Trip to New England on April 29 - Orlando City SC
- Houston Dynamo FC to Host Louisville City FC in U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday, April 29 - Houston Dynamo FC
- MNUFC to Face San Jose Earthquakes in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 - Minnesota United FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Takes on Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field on Saturday Night - St. Louis City SC
- Colorado Rapids Announce Celebration Plans for 30th Anniversary Match at Empower Field at Mile High - Colorado Rapids
- Atlanta United Academy Players Announce 2026 College Commitments - Atlanta United FC
- U.S. Soccer Icons Bruce Arena & Bob Bradley to Headline San Jose Earthquakes' 12th Annual Wine & Dine on June 30 at Signia Hotel San Jose - San Jose Earthquakes
- FC Cincinnati Host Chicago Fire FC in Return to TQL Stadium - FC Cincinnati
- Travel Advisory: New York City FC vs. Charlotte FC, 04/18 - New York City FC
- San Jose Earthquakes to Host Minnesota United FC in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 on April 28 - San Jose Earthquakes
- Keys to the Match: Kings of Queens - New York City FC
- SKC Visits Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Friday - Sporting Kansas City
- FC Cincinnati Host Chicago Fire FC at TQL Stadium - FC Cincinnati
- Keys to the Match: FC Cincinnati Host Chicago Fire FC - FC Cincinnati
- Snapdragon Stadium to Host "Countdown to '26" International Soccer Matches Featuring Switzerland vs. Australia on June 6 and Colombia vs. Jordan on June 7 - San Diego FC
- Sounders FC Eliminated from 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup on Wednesday Night by Liga MX Side Tigres UANL - Seattle Sounders FC
- San Jose advances to host Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 matchup against Minnesota United FC - San Jose Earthquakes
- Galaxy's CCC Run Ends against Toluca in Quarterfinals - LA Galaxy
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