Chicago Fire FC to Host St. Louis CITY SC in Round of 16 of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

Published on April 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - U.S. Soccer and Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club will host St. Louis CITY SC in the Round of 16 of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, April 29, at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill. The match will stream live on Paramount+.

Tickets will go on sale to Members on Friday, April 17, at 10 a.m. CT and to the general public at 12 p.m. CT.

Chicago advanced to the Round of 16 with a 2-1 win against USL Championship side Detroit City FC at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck, Mich. Forward Jason Shokalook scored twice in the span of two minutes in his first start for the Men in Red, who defeated Detroit for the second year in a row in the Round of 32 of the competition.

St. Louis defeated FC Tulsa (USL Championship), 4-0, at Energizer Park in St. Louis on the back of a strong St. Louis lineup and second-half red card to Tulsa. Goals from Marcel Hartel, Jeong Sang-Bin, Mykhi Joyner and Tomás Ostrák, and an assist from goalkeeper Roman Bürki propelled St. Louis to the Round of 16 for the second consecutive year.

Chicago Fire FC has a rich history of success in the U.S. Open Cup. The Fire's four U.S. Open Cup championships (1998, 2000, 2003 and 2006) remain tied for the most Open Cup titles by an MLS team. Additionally, the Fire hold the record for the most wins and semifinal appearances by an MLS team in the annual competition.

Round of 16 Schedule - 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

Home teams listed first; visit the schedule section of ussoccer.com/us-open-cupfor the most up to date details.

Tuesday, April 28 (all times CT)

Charlotte FC vs. Atlanta United FC - 6 p.m. (Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network)

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Minnesota United FC - 9 p.m. (Paramount+ & CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Wednesday, April 29 (all times CT)

Red Bull New York vs. New York City FC - 6 p.m. (Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network)*

The Golazo Show - 6:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

New England Revolution vs. Orlando City SC - 6:30 p.m. (Paramount+)*

Columbus Crew vs. One Knoxville SC - 6:30 p.m. (Paramount+)*

Chicago Fire FC vs. St. Louis CITY SC - 7 p.m. (Paramount+)*

Houston Dynamo FC vs. Louisville City FC - 7 p.m. (Paramount+)*

Colorado Rapids vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - 8 p.m. (Paramount+)*

*featured on "The Golazo Show" starting at 6:30 p.m.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 16, 2026

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