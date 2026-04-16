San Jose Earthquakes to Host Minnesota United FC in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 on April 28

Published on April 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes will host Minnesota United FC in the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 at PayPal Park on Tuesday, April 28 (7 p.m. PT). The match will stream live on Paramount+ (television TBD), with San Jose aiming to reach the Quarterfinals for the second consecutive season.

The U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 clash will be Bonus Game B for Earthquakes Season Ticket Holders, who will have the opportunity to purchase additional tickets via a special presale link on Thursday, April 16, at 11 a.m. PT. Single-game tickets will be available for sale to the general public on Friday, April 17, at 10 a.m. PT.

All games in the Round of 16-and every match onward to the tournament Final-will stream live on Paramount+. Select matches will be simulcast on CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

The April 28 tilt will serve as the first time the Earthquakes and MNUFC have met in U.S. Open Cup play. The Quakes are coming off a dominant 2-0 victory in the Round of 32 on Wednesday at PayPal Park, with Nick Fernandez and Jack Jasinski scoring their first career goals. The Loons went on the road in their Round of 32 clash on Tuesday and edged Sacramento Republic FC via penalties (9-8) after a scoreless 120 minutes of regulation and extra time.

Last season, the Black and Blue enjoyed a run to the Quarterfinals under first-year Head Coach and Sporting Director Bruce Arena. After winning their Round of 32 meeting with Sacramento Republic FC 2-1 with Preston Judd's goal and assist leading the way, they beat the Timbers 1-0 in the Round of 16 due to some heroics in net by Earl Edwards Jr. and a dramatic 116th-minute Jack Skahan goal. San Jose ultimately fell in the final eight to Austin FC via a 4-2 penalty shootout following a 2-2 draw after extra time. Meanwhile, MNUFC advanced one round further to the Semifinals, also losing to Austin FC 2-1 after extra time.

Though San Jose has never won the U.S. Open Cup, the club came closest in 2004 and 2017, reaching the semifinals in both instances. The 2017 version of the tournament saw San Jose beat the San Francisco Deltas, Seattle Sounders FC, and archrival LA Galaxy in succession. However, the Quakes' run would end in a 5-4 penalty shootout loss at the hands of Sporting Kansas City following a 1-1 draw. In 2004, the Quakes defeated the Portland Timbers and Minnesota Thunder of the now-defunct A-League before also falling to Sporting Kansas City (then known as the Kansas City Wizards), 1-0.

The Earthquakes hold a 24-20 all-time record in U.S. Open Cup play, including an 20-6 record against non-MLS teams.







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