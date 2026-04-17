Atlanta United to Face Charlotte FC in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

Published on April 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - U.S. Soccer today announced the date and time for the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16, which will see Atlanta United take on Charlotte FC at the Mecklenburg County Sportsplex. The match will be played on Tuesday, April 28 with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. and will be streamed on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network.

Atlanta defeated Chattanooga FC 3-1 to advance to the Round of 16. Charlotte FC won 6-0 against Charlotte Independence in its Round of 32 matchup to set up the clash in the next round. Visit the schedule section of ussoccer.com/us-open-cup for the most up to date details.

The Round of 16 consists of 13 Major League Soccer (Div. I) clubs, two USL Championship team (Div. II) and one USL League One (Div. III) side. All Round of 16 matches will take place either April 28 or 29.

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is U.S. Soccer's Club Championship and has crowned a Champion annually since 1914 (with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19). The historic tournament is conducted on a single-game, knockout basis and open to all professional and amateur teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer.

It is the longest running national soccer competition in the United States and the world's third longest continuously run national cup tournament. It is the only competition in USA-based team sports where amateurs have the chance to play professionals in direct competition.

2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Schedule

Round of 16: Tuesday, April 28 - Wednesday, April 29

Quarterfinals: Tuesday, May 19 - Wednesday, May 20

Semifinals: Tuesday, Sept. 15 - Wednesday, Sept. 16

Final: Wednesday, Oct. 21







Major League Soccer Stories from April 16, 2026

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