Atlanta United to Face Charlotte FC in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
Published on April 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - U.S. Soccer today announced the date and time for the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16, which will see Atlanta United take on Charlotte FC at the Mecklenburg County Sportsplex. The match will be played on Tuesday, April 28 with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. and will be streamed on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network.
Atlanta defeated Chattanooga FC 3-1 to advance to the Round of 16. Charlotte FC won 6-0 against Charlotte Independence in its Round of 32 matchup to set up the clash in the next round. Visit the schedule section of ussoccer.com/us-open-cup for the most up to date details.
The Round of 16 consists of 13 Major League Soccer (Div. I) clubs, two USL Championship team (Div. II) and one USL League One (Div. III) side. All Round of 16 matches will take place either April 28 or 29.
The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is U.S. Soccer's Club Championship and has crowned a Champion annually since 1914 (with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19). The historic tournament is conducted on a single-game, knockout basis and open to all professional and amateur teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer.
It is the longest running national soccer competition in the United States and the world's third longest continuously run national cup tournament. It is the only competition in USA-based team sports where amateurs have the chance to play professionals in direct competition.
2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Schedule
Round of 16: Tuesday, April 28 - Wednesday, April 29
Quarterfinals: Tuesday, May 19 - Wednesday, May 20
Semifinals: Tuesday, Sept. 15 - Wednesday, Sept. 16
Final: Wednesday, Oct. 21
Major League Soccer Stories from April 16, 2026
- New York City FC to Face Red Bull New York in the Round of 16 of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - New York City FC
- Chicago Fire FC to Host St. Louis CITY SC in Round of 16 of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Chicago Fire FC
- Atlanta United to Face Charlotte FC in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Atlanta United FC
- Colorado Rapids to Host Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 - Colorado Rapids
- Columbus Crew Host USL League One Side One Knoxville SC on April 29 in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 - Columbus Crew SC
- Orlando City SC Set for U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 Trip to New England on April 29 - Orlando City SC
- Houston Dynamo FC to Host Louisville City FC in U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday, April 29 - Houston Dynamo FC
- MNUFC to Face San Jose Earthquakes in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 - Minnesota United FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Takes on Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field on Saturday Night - St. Louis City SC
- Colorado Rapids Announce Celebration Plans for 30th Anniversary Match at Empower Field at Mile High - Colorado Rapids
- Atlanta United Academy Players Announce 2026 College Commitments - Atlanta United FC
- U.S. Soccer Icons Bruce Arena & Bob Bradley to Headline San Jose Earthquakes' 12th Annual Wine & Dine on June 30 at Signia Hotel San Jose - San Jose Earthquakes
- FC Cincinnati Host Chicago Fire FC in Return to TQL Stadium - FC Cincinnati
- Travel Advisory: New York City FC vs. Charlotte FC, 04/18 - New York City FC
- San Jose Earthquakes to Host Minnesota United FC in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 on April 28 - San Jose Earthquakes
- Keys to the Match: Kings of Queens - New York City FC
- SKC Visits Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Friday - Sporting Kansas City
- FC Cincinnati Host Chicago Fire FC at TQL Stadium - FC Cincinnati
- Keys to the Match: FC Cincinnati Host Chicago Fire FC - FC Cincinnati
- Snapdragon Stadium to Host "Countdown to '26" International Soccer Matches Featuring Switzerland vs. Australia on June 6 and Colombia vs. Jordan on June 7 - San Diego FC
- Sounders FC Eliminated from 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup on Wednesday Night by Liga MX Side Tigres UANL - Seattle Sounders FC
- San Jose advances to host Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 matchup against Minnesota United FC - San Jose Earthquakes
- Galaxy's CCC Run Ends against Toluca in Quarterfinals - LA Galaxy
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atlanta United FC Stories
- Atlanta United to Face Charlotte FC in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
- Atlanta United Academy Players Announce 2026 College Commitments
- Atlanta United Defeats Chattanooga FC 3-1
- Three-Time GRAMMY Award Winner T.I. to Headline Atlanta United's HBCU Night, Presented by Truist, on April 18
- Atlanta United Falls, 1-0, at Chicago Fire FC