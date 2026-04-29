Atlanta United Defeats Charlotte FC 2-0 to Advance to U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals

Published on April 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release









Atlanta United gathers after a goal against Charlotte in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals

(Atlanta United FC) Atlanta United gathers after a goal against Charlotte in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals(Atlanta United FC)

CHARLOTTE - Atlanta United defeated Charlotte FC 2-0 at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex Tuesday night behind goals from Alexey Miranchuk and Cooper Sanchez to advance to the quarterfinal round of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Atlanta's next match in the competition will be played May 19 or 20 against an opponent to be determined in Thursday's draw, which will be aired live on CBS Sports Golazo Network's "Morning Footy" at 9 a.m. ET.

Atlanta's first opportunity came in the eighth minute. After a recycled corner kick, Enea Mihaj found Miranchuk on the right side of the box. The forward took a touch and curled a left-footed effort that was saved by Tyler Miller.

Atlanta's captain found the breakthrough in the 22nd minute. Winger Luke Brennan came inside to collect the ball from Jay Fortune and Brennan and Miranchuk then combined for a give-and-go near the top of the box. Miranchuk got the ball on his favored left foot and curled an unstoppable strike into the top left corner for the 1-0 lead.

A couple minutes later, Brennan was once again involved in a scoring chance when his cross found the diving head of Matias Galarza, but his shot went over the bar in the 25th minute. The 5-Stripes created another good chance in the 38th minute off a set piece. Miranchuk whipped in a cross with his left foot and found Mihaj. The Albanian's header from about seven yards out went narrowly over the crossbar as the score remained 1-0 in favor of Atlanta at halftime.

Atlanta came out strong to start the second half. Elías Báez had a great chance in the 52nd minute. Mihaj sent a long diagonal into the path of the Báez who took a touch to guide the ball beyond his defender and race towards goal, but his near-post strike was saved by Miller.

Atlanta made four subs midway through the half and two of them they made an immediate impact to extend the lead. Ronald Hernández sent a long ball towards the Charlotte box. Sanchez chased the effort and forced a collision between Miller and a defender. The Homegrown midfielder gathered the loose ball and slotted it home for the first Atlanta United goal of his career to double the lead.

Atlanta United (2-7-1, 7 points) returns to action Saturday, May 2 when it hosts CF Montréal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, Apple TV, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United MLS matches are available on Apple TV.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 10-8 Atlanta

Shots on target: 4-2 Atlanta

Corner kicks: 7-2 Charlotte

Possession: 55-45 Charlotte

Saves: 2-2

Scoring

ATL - Alexey Miranchuk (Brennan) 22'

ATL - Cooper Sanchez 71'

Disciplinary

ATL - Cooper Sanchez Y 90'

ATL- Luke Brennan Y 90+2'

CHA - Kerwin Vargas Y 90+2'

Notes:

Alexey Miranchuk scored his 6th goal of the season. It was his first in U.S. Open Cup play.

Cooper Sanchez scored his first career goal for ATL UTD.

Jay Fortune made his 75th appearance in all competitions for ATL UTD tonight. He's just the second Homegrown to reach that mark (Caleb Wiley, 85).

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Jayden Hibbert

D: Elias Báez (Pedro Amador - 63')

D: Juan Berrocal (Ronald Hernández - 69')

D: Enea Mihaj

D: Tomás Jacob

M: Will Reilly

M: Matías Galarza

M: Jay Fortune (Cooper Sanchez - 63')

F: Luke Brennan

F: Fafa Picault (Tristan Muyumba - 78')

F: Alexey Miranchuk (c) (Latte Lath - 63')

Substitutes not used:

Lucas Hoyos

Saba Lobjanidze

CHARLOTTE FC STARTING LINEUP

GK: Tyler Miller

D: David Schnegg

D: Andrew Privett (c)

D: Morrison

D: Jack Neeley (Will Cleary - HT)

M: Djibril Diani (Nimfasha Berchimas - 78')

M: Luca de la Torre

M: Aron John

F: Tyger Smalls (Rodolfo Aloko 67')

F: Archie Goodwin (Idan Toklomati - 67')

F: Liel Abada (Kerwin Vargas - 66')

Substitutes not used:

Isaac Walker

Baye Coulibaly

OFFICIALS

Sergii Boiko (referee), Ian McKay (assistant), Brian Marshall (assistant), John Matto (fourth official)

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Major League Soccer Stories from April 28, 2026

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