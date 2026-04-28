The Assist: Orlando City SC at New England Revolution - April 29, 2026

Published on April 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Orlando City SC News Release







The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 29, 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Centreville Bank Stadium, Pawtucket, R.I.

Competition: 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: Paramount+

The Story:

Orlando City has won on the road at New England in each of the past two MLS seasons after going winless there through its first nine years in the league. Designated Player Martín Ojeda fueled last July's 2-1 victory with a brace and remains a key threat after scoring five goals against the Revolution across two matches in 2025, including a hat trick.

The Lions enter the match with growing attacking momentum, scoring six goals over their past two matches after totaling just two in the previous five. Homegrown forward Justin Ellis netted his first MLS goal Saturday at D.C. United and has produced one goal and one assist over his first two league starts, while Spicer has scored in consecutive weeks. Quote of the Week:

"Of course it's different playing in the U.S. Open Cup, or in every match that is do or die, win or go home. It's a different context that changes the game, but we have experience in these kinds of competitions and we're ready for it. We like to compete, we are competitors, so we're happy and excited."

- Interim Head Coach Martín Perelman

Current Form:

Lions' Last Match: Orlando City 2, D.C. United 3 (4/25/26, Audi Field)

Goal-Scorers: Justin Ellis, Tyrese Spicer; Jackson Hopkins, Louis Munteanu, Kye Rowles

Competition: MLS Regular Season

New England's Last Match: New England 1, Inter Miami 1 (4/25/26, Nu Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Carles Gil; German Berterame

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 10-9-4 (Home: 7-4-2, Away: 3-5-2)

Last Matchup: ORL 2, NE 1 (7/19/25, Gillette Stadium)

Next Up: Orlando City at Inter Miami CF

Date & Time: Sat., May 2, 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Nu Stadium, Miami, Fla.

Broadcast: Apple TV

Competition: MLS Regular Season







Major League Soccer Stories from April 28, 2026

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