The Assist: Orlando City SC at New England Revolution - April 29, 2026
Published on April 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Orlando City SC News Release
The Need to Know:
Date & Time: Wednesday, April 29, 7:30 p.m. ET
Venue: Centreville Bank Stadium, Pawtucket, R.I.
Competition: 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
Where to Watch/Listen:
Broadcast: Paramount+
The Story:
Orlando City has won on the road at New England in each of the past two MLS seasons after going winless there through its first nine years in the league. Designated Player Martín Ojeda fueled last July's 2-1 victory with a brace and remains a key threat after scoring five goals against the Revolution across two matches in 2025, including a hat trick.
The Lions enter the match with growing attacking momentum, scoring six goals over their past two matches after totaling just two in the previous five. Homegrown forward Justin Ellis netted his first MLS goal Saturday at D.C. United and has produced one goal and one assist over his first two league starts, while Spicer has scored in consecutive weeks. Quote of the Week:
"Of course it's different playing in the U.S. Open Cup, or in every match that is do or die, win or go home. It's a different context that changes the game, but we have experience in these kinds of competitions and we're ready for it. We like to compete, we are competitors, so we're happy and excited."
- Interim Head Coach Martín Perelman
Current Form:
Lions' Last Match: Orlando City 2, D.C. United 3 (4/25/26, Audi Field)
Goal-Scorers: Justin Ellis, Tyrese Spicer; Jackson Hopkins, Louis Munteanu, Kye Rowles
Competition: MLS Regular Season
New England's Last Match: New England 1, Inter Miami 1 (4/25/26, Nu Stadium)
Goal-Scorers: Carles Gil; German Berterame
Competition: MLS Regular Season
Against the Opposition:
Series Record: 10-9-4 (Home: 7-4-2, Away: 3-5-2)
Last Matchup: ORL 2, NE 1 (7/19/25, Gillette Stadium)
Next Up: Orlando City at Inter Miami CF
Date & Time: Sat., May 2, 7 p.m. ET
Venue: Nu Stadium, Miami, Fla.
Broadcast: Apple TV
Competition: MLS Regular Season
Major League Soccer Stories from April 28, 2026
- MLS Disciplinary Committee Decisions Announced - MLS
- The Assist: Orlando City SC at New England Revolution - April 29, 2026 - Orlando City SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Host Louisville City FC in 2026 U.S. Open Cup in Round of 16 on Wednesday - Houston Dynamo FC
- Leagues Cup Update: 'Caps Will Welcome Atlante FC to BC Place - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Revolution Host Orlando City SC in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 - New England Revolution
- Minnesota United FC at San Jose Earthquakes Preview - Minnesota United FC
- FC Cincinnati Unveil 2026 Soccer Celebration Lineup - FC Cincinnati
- Updated Locations for Inter Miami CF Summer Camps - Inter Miami CF
- Inter Miami Announces 2026 Theme Nights at Nu Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- Rivalry Night Presented by Royal Caribbean Takes over Nu Stadium for a Special Matchday on May 2 - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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