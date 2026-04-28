MLS Disciplinary Committee Decisions Announced

Published on April 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







NEW YORK - The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined D.C. United defender Matti Peltola for violating the league's policy regarding simulation/embellishment in the 30th minute of D.C.'s match against Orlando City SC on April 25th.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Inter Miami CF forward Luis Suárez for violating the league's policy regarding simulation/embellishment in the 72nd minute of Miami's match against the New England Revolution on April 25th.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 28, 2026

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