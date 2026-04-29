Sounders FC Re-Airs Return to FOX 13+ for 2026 MLS Season

Published on April 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC today announced the return of match re-airs on FOX 13+, providing fans across the Pacific Northwest another opportunity to follow the club throughout the 2026 MLS season with encore matches on the club's regional television partner.

With the Rave Green equaling their best start to a season through eight games (6-1-1), Sounders FC matches are re-airing weekly on Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m. PT on FOX 13+ (KZJO channel 22 / cable 110), offering a consistent, accessible television viewing window for supporters to relive key moments and stay connected to the team's campaign (including tonight's broadcast window).

In addition to the club's hot start to the 2026 campaign, Seattle also has a 20-match home unbeaten streak in all competitions dating back to last year, the longest in team history. The team's last loss occurred on June 23, 2025 in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Live Sounders FC matches continue to air exclusively on Apple TV as part of Major League Soccer's groundbreaking global partnership. All live Seattle Sounders FC matches are available through Apple TV. Re-airs offer an entry point and accessibility for fans who have missed the live stream.

The return of re-airs builds on the club's expanding regional media presence in partnership with FOX 13 Seattle, reinforcing a shared commitment to Sounders FC and Reign FC, serving one of the most passionate markets in North American soccer. Today's announcement expands on last year's historic multi-year partnership agreement between Seattle's professional soccer clubs and FOX 13 Seattle, which created a unified broadcast platform for both clubs for the first time in the region's storied soccer history.

"Our fans continue to set the standard for engagement and passion," said Sounders FC & Reign FC Chief Marketing Officer Ro Vega. "Bringing Sounders match re-airs back to FOX 13+ ensures that more fans across our region can stay connected to the club each week, on their schedule, and be part of the journey throughout the season."

Re-airs feature select Sounders FC matches from the current MLS season, giving fans additional opportunities to watch, share and celebrate the club's performances on Tuesday nights throughout the year, whether catching-up midweek or revisiting key moments.

"Soccer runs deep in this region, and our local fans are at the heart of that culture. We're excited to provide Sounders fans with a reliable, weekly opportunity to rewatch their team on FOX 13+, making it even easier for our community to stay connected to the club all season long," said Jake Wiederrich, Vice President & News Director for FOX 13 Seattle. "This is a special year for the sport with the FIFA World Cup fast approaching, and we're excited to continue doing our part to connect our region's knowledgeable and passionate soccer fans to the game they love."

The weekly broadcast re-airs complement the club's broader media ecosystem and reflect Sounders FC's ongoing focus on accessibility, reach and delivering for supporters across all platforms. For more information on match schedules and programming, visit SoundersFC.com.







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