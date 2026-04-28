Leagues Cup Update: 'Caps Will Welcome Atlante FC to BC Place

Published on April 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC now have their 2026 Leagues Cup schedule confirmed, as the 'Caps get set to welcome Atlante FC to BC Place on Tuesday, August 4.

Atlante, traditionally one of the biggest clubs in Mexico and playing out of the famed Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, replaces Maztlán FC to make their return to Liga MX for the first time since 2014. Atlante has won three Liga MX titles, and the club twice won the Concacaf Champions Cup in 1983 and 2008-09.

Whitecaps FC will also host FC Juárez on Friday, August 7, before ending the group phase with a first-ever Leagues Cup trip to Mexico to take on Tigres UANL at Estadio Universitario on Tuesday, August 11.

This past Sunday marked 100 days until Leagues Cup. Tickets through groups, partial plans, and premium are available by contacting a Whitecaps FC rep, and public tickets will go on sale June 1. The opening match against Atlante FC on Tuesday, August 4 is included for all Whitecaps FC season ticket members.

Tuesday, August 4 vs. Atlante FC - BC Place

Friday, August 7 vs. FC Juárez - BC Place

Tuesday, August 11 vs. Tigres UANL - Estadio Universitario Whitecaps FC have never faced either Atlante FC or FC Juárez.

FC Juárez were founded in 2015, and have been steadily growing in Liga MX, having their best finish in the last Apertura, making it all the way to the playoff quarterfinals before falling to eventual champions Toluca 2-1 on aggregate. Leagues Cup has also provided Juárez some of their biggest moments, as last year they went undefeated in three regulation matches against MLS sides, defeating Charlotte FC 4-1, drawing FC Cincinnati 2-2 before winning the shootout, and drawing 1-1 against New York Red Bulls before losing the shootout.

READ: Leagues Cup format Tigres has become the most frequent international rival for Whitecaps FC. The 'Caps have played five matches against the Mexican giants in recent years, including the 2016-17 Concacaf Champions League semifinals, the 2023 Leagues Cup Round of 32, and Round One in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup. Whitecaps FC are currently ninth in the Concacaf Club Rankings, while Tigres are fourth.

Leagues Cup, an official Concacaf-sanctioned tournament and a qualifier for the Concacaf Champions Cup, will be held after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, reigniting the regional rivalry between MLS and Liga MX. Phase one features three matches for each team, all played between MLS and Liga MX, with separate tables for each league. The top four teams from each league table then advance to the knockout rounds, again featuring only MLS vs. Liga MX matchups.

MLS 1 vs. LIGA MX 4

MLS 2 vs. LIGA MX 3

MLS 3 vs. LIGA MX 2

MLS 4 vs. LIGA MX 1 The four advancing clubs will compete in the two semifinal matches. The Leagues Cup 2026 Third Place match and Final will determine the three clubs that qualify for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup.

For more information, stay tuned to whitecapsfc.com and leaguescup.com.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 28, 2026

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