Updated Locations for Inter Miami CF Summer Camps

Published on April 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF is proud to launch the second edition of its official Summer Camps following the success of its inaugural year. Updated plans now feature the final three weeks of camps taking place across Miami and Palm Beach, culminating in a special closing edition at the Club's new state-of-the-art home in the heart of Miami - Nu Stadium.

For full details and pricing, visit intermiamicfcamps.com. Secure your spot today and be part of the dream.

This unique opportunity invites boys and girls ages 6 to 16 to participate in an immersive development experience led by certified Inter Miami CF coaches and rooted in the Club's Freedom to Dream values.

Running from June 8 through July 31, the five-day, co-ed camps will be hosted at multiple locations throughout Florida, including the Club's Florida Blue Training Center and the newly opened Nu Stadium. Each week-long session delivers 20 hours of high-level training for both field players and goalkeepers, all guided by the official Inter Miami methodology that defines the Club's distinctive style of play.

Participants will also receive an official welcome package, including an adidas Inter Miami CF Camps uniform (jersey, shorts, socks, and sport bag), along with an official Inter Miami CF Camps certificate.

The impact of the program was evident in its first year, with nine camp participants earning invitations to join the Inter Miami CF Academy-demonstrating a clear pathway for young talent to reach the next level.

This summer presents a new opportunity for aspiring players to develop their skills, compete, and showcase their potential within a professional environment.

Inter Miami CF Camps Dates and Location:

Inter Miami - Fort Lauderdale: June 8-12, 2026

Inter Miami - Fort Lauderdale: June 15-19, 2026

Inter Miami - Fort Lauderdale: June 22-26, 2026

Inter Miami - Fort Lauderdale: June 26-July 3, 2025

Inter Miami - Naples: July 6-10, 2026

NEW Inter Miami - Miami: July 13-17, 2026

NEW Inter Miami - Palm Beach: July 20-24, 2026

NEW Inter Miami - Nu Stadium: July 27-31, 2026







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