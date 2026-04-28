Inter Miami Announces 2026 Theme Nights at Nu Stadium

Published on April 28, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







After kicking off epically with We're Home, presented by Nu for Nu Stadium's historic opener, Inter Miami CF is thrilled to unveil its full slate of theme nights in our home matches throughout the 2026 MLS regular season!

Full details of each of the Theme Nights will be unveiled ahead of the respective match.

2026 Theme Nights Calendar

May 2 - Rivalry Night presented by Royal Caribbean

Inter Miami CF hosts Orlando City SC

You won't want to miss Rivalry Night presented by Royal Caribbean. Inter Miami welcomes cross-state rivals Orlando City SC to Nu Stadium for the first time for what will be the 20th matchup between the sides in Club history. Inter Miami will aim to secure its dominance over Orlando City this MLS regular season after earning a 2-4 comeback win on the road in Orlando on March 1.

Our Front of Jersey Partner is preparing a night including performances, giveaways, special deals, a laser show and more. Read all the details here!

May 17 - Feed Your Fandom Night presented by Publix

Inter Miami CF hosts Portland Timbers

Nu Stadium will see Inter Miami's Official Supermarket Publix bring you Feed Your Fandom Night. 10,000 special t-shirts and many initiatives planned for that day will be announced ahead of the match!

May 24 - ERGO NEXT Insurance Takeover Night at Nu Stadium

Inter Miami CF hosts Philadelphia Union

Inter Miami's Training Apparel Partner and Official Insurance Partner is set to take over Nu Stadium for an exciting entitlement night!

August 1 - Youth Fútbol Night presented by Lowe's

Inter Miami CF hosts Columbus Crew

The summer is wrapping up, but fútbol is not! Inter Miami CF hosts Youth Fútbol Nights presented by Lowe's to celebrate South Florida's young footballers. The evening will include a special performance of the National Anthem ahead of kick off, a youth clinic led by Inter Miami CF Academy coaches in the Baptist Health Fan Zone, giveaways, and more!

August 22 - Inter Miami CF Foundation Night in partnership with UNICEF

Inter Miami CF hosts Toronto FC

The Inter Miami CF Foundation and UNICEF team up to bring fans a special evening of fútbol and fun with activations, giveaways, merchandise, and more, celebrating the freedom to dream while supporting access to quality education for children across Latin America and the Caribbean.

August 29 - A1R water Takeover at Nu Stadium

Inter Miami CF hosts CF Montréal

The evening of Aug. 29 will feature a takeover by A1R water, the Club's Official Water Partner, at Nu Stadium. Fans can expect an engaging and high-energy experience at the A1R water Fan Zone activation, highlighted by a surprise freestyle soccer performer who will interact directly with supporters, showcasing impressive skills and creating memorable moments throughout the day. Additional fan-friendly elements include face painting and custom water-themed tattoos, offering a fun and creative way for attendees of all ages to get involved. To top it off, A1R water will host exciting giveaways, ensuring fans leave with both lasting memories and branded takeaways.

September 5 - adidas Takeover at Nu Stadium

Inter Miami CF hosts Atlanta United

On Sept. 5, the three stripes will take over Nu Stadium in a theme night presented by adidas. The evening will present fans with the opportunity to pick up exclusive adidas merch at the Official Team Store at Nu Stadium!

September 12 - Childhood Cancer Awareness Night presented by Baptist Health

Inter Miami CF hosts Nashville SC

Inter Miami and Baptist Health have teamed up again to continue raising awareness for Childhood Cancer during a special evening at Nu Stadium, in addition to impactful initiatives leading up to the match.

September 20 - Hispanic Heritage Night presented by Modelo!

Inter Miami CF hosts San Diego FC

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, September 20 will be a celebration of Hispanic culture and traditions, recognizing the impact of Hispanic communities on South Florida and the game of fútbol.

October 10 - Stronger in Pink Night presented by Audi

Inter Miami CF hosts D.C. United

Inter Miami and Audi join forces to raise awareness for Breast Cancer, featuring 10,000 bucket hats as giveaways and special moments recognizing this important cause.

October 28 - Unified Night presented by Florida Blue

Inter Miami CF hosts FC Cincinnati

Florida Blue, the Club's Official Community Partner, will take over Nu Stadium for Unified Night on Oct. 28. The night will also recognize our very own Inter Miami CF Unified Team!

Fans can look forward to an engaging and dynamic Fan Zone experience, featuring interactive games designed to entertain supporters of all ages, along with giveaways and branded moments throughout the space.The celebration will continue throughout the match, culminating in a high-energy t-shirt toss as part of the theme night festivities, ensuring an immersive and unforgettable matchday experience for all in attendance.

November 7 - Fan Appreciation Night presented by Royal Caribbean

Inter Miami CF hosts Charlotte FC

Inter Miami and Royal Caribbean will dedicate the regular season finale to the most important part of the Club: the fans. Special offers, an exclusive giveaway of a co-branded IMCF x Royal Caribbean hat, and fan-centered experiences will make this match a memorable celebration for the supporters who bring high energy all season long.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.