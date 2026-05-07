Sounders FC to Host Belgium National Team as a FIFA World Cup 2026© Base Camp Training Site

Published on May 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC and the Royal Belgian Football Association today announced that the Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse is serving as the base camp training site for the Belgium National Team during the FIFA World Cup 2026™. Located in Renton, Sounders FC's state-of-the-art facility will become Belgium's home for training sessions, in addition to coaching, medical, performance and equipment resources for the duration of the tournament. All three of Belgium's Group Stage matches are located on the West Coast, including its opening fixture in Seattle against Egypt on Monday, June 15.

"It's an honor for Sounders FC to welcome the Belgium National Team to the Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse as their base camp for the FIFA World Cup 2026," said Sounders FC & Reign FC Chief Integration Officer Taylor Graham. "This moment isn't just about hosting Belgium - it's about the world coming to Seattle and experiencing what we've built here. One of the best teams in global football choosing our clubhouse as their home says everything. This club, this city, this facility - it's all part of a football culture that belongs on the global stage."

Officially opened in 2024, the Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse serves as the home for the entire Seattle Sounders FC organization, including the First Team, Tacoma Defiance and Sounders FC Academy, as well as all front office and technical staff. Built in coordination with Venture General Contracting, the training center is one of the best in Major League Soccer, featuring four full-sized training pitches with world-class surfaces - two grass and two turf. The indoor amenities include locker rooms for the First Team, Tacoma Defiance and Academy, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a treatment and recovery room with a sauna, cold tub, hot tub and cryotherapy chamber. Belgium will also utilize the facility's coaching and technical staff offices, including a top-of-the-line team film and meeting rooms. The two turf fields utilize cork as their infill, in keeping with Sounders FC's sustainability values to ensure non-toxic runoff into nearby watersheds.

"We are very pleased to establish our base camp at the world-class facilities of Seattle Sounders FC. The Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse offers everything our team needs to prepare at the highest level for a major tournament like the FIFA World Cup 2026," said Royal Belgian Football Association Sports Director Vincent Mannaert. "This collaboration reflects our shared ambition for excellence, innovation and performance. We are confident that the professional environment in Seattle will provide the ideal conditions for our players and staff to focus, perform and represent Belgium with pride on the world stage."

Originally the site of Boeing's corporate offices, the space underwent a 41,300-square-foot renovation across two floors, opening in coordination with Sounders FC's 50th anniversary two years ago. In all, the facility encompasses 50,000 square feet and is strategically located in Renton, Washington, 15 miles from downtown Seattle and Lumen Field.

"We are thrilled to welcome Belgium to Washington State. The Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse in Renton offers everything a top-tier national team needs to prepare for the world stage - state-of-the-art training pitches, world-class recovery facilities and the resources to compete at the highest level," said Seattle FIFA World Cup 2026 Local Organizing Committee CEO Peter Tomozawa. "Seattle has been a city of firsts, and that innovative spirit continues today. Now the Emerald City gets to be Belgium's home away from home as they compete on the pitch at Seattle Stadium. We can't wait for their players, staff, and fans to experience the rich culture, incredible food, natural beauty, and welcoming people that the PNW has to offer."

Featuring global soccer superstars such as Kevin De Bruyne and Jérémy Doku, Belgium is set to make its 15th appearance at the FIFA World Cup, with 2026 being its fourth consecutive qualification for the tournament after finishing third at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. The country was drawn into Group G and faces Egypt on June 15 in Seattle, Iran on June 21 in Vancouver, British Columbia and New Zealand on June 26 in Inglewood, California.

The Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse has previously hosted top global talent, with the United States Women's National Team recently calling the facility home prior to its friendly against Japan last month. The training grounds also housed River Plate - one of the most historic clubs in Argentina's topflight - during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, serving as the club's training center for the duration of the tournament.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 7, 2026

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