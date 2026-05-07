LA Galaxy Loan Midfielder Tucker Lepley to USL Championship Side Oakland Roots SC

Published on May 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy announced today that the club has reached an agreement to loan midfielder and 2024 MLS SuperDraft pick Tucker Lepley to USL Championship side Oakland Roots SC for the remainder of the 2026 campaign. As part of the agreement, the Galaxy retain the right to recall Lepley from the loan.

Lepley, 24, was selected 62nd overall by the Galaxy in the third round of the 2024 MLS SuperDraft after recording 11 goals and 10 assists in 45 games played (41 starts) across a three-year career at UCLA (2021-23). The Sporting Kansas City Academy product poetically made his MLS and Galaxy debut in a 4-2 win over Sporting KC on June 15, 2024. That same season, Lepley tallied one goal and two assists in 19 appearances for Ventura County FC in MLS NEXT Pro. In 2025, Lepley recorded two assists in 16 matches played (six starts) for the LA in league play.

During the 2023 season at UCLA, Lepley earned First Team All-Pac-12 honors after logging three goals and two assists in 18 matches played (18 starts) and guided UCLA to its first Pac-12 title since 2012. In his redshirt freshman season in 2021, the Charlotte, North Carolina native was named the Bruins' Team MVP after notching five goals and seven assists in 19 matches played (all starts). In addition, Lepley earned 10 appearances (5 starts) for Swope Park Rangers during the 2019 USL Championship season.

Transaction: LA Galaxy agree to loan midfielder Tucker Lepley to USL Championship side Oakland Roots SC for the duration of the 2026 season on May 7, 2026.







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