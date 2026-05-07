Keys to the Match: Bounce Back
Published on May 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC take on Columbus Crew at Yankee Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 PM ET.
Here are the Keys to the Match, presented by Ford.
Form Guide
New York City FC have played Columbus Crew 28 times across MLS and Leagues Cup. Of those games, New York City have nine wins, eight draws, and 11 losses, scoring 48 goals.
The first of those meetings was way back in August 2015. A 2-2 draw saw New York City FC leave Ohio with a point thanks to a brace from Kwadwo Poku.
During the last five games in MLS, Columbus have won two, New York City FC has won one, and the remaining two were draws. Columbus boast a solid MLS record of late, with two wins, two defeats, and a draw in their last five outings.
Henrik Rydström will be keen to improve Columbus' away form starting this weekend. The Crew have one win in five road games this season, and that came against Atlanta United. Meanwhile, New York City FC will look to add another home win at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.
A home record of two wins, two ties, and three losses has opened the season for New York City FC.
Bounce Back
Pascal Jansen did not hide his disappointment on Sunday.
"The locker room is not a nice place to be in right now."
The result against D.C. United was frustrating and is something both players and staff are keen to put right as soon as possible.
New Face
The departure of Wilfried Nancy in the offseason forced Columbus to appoint a new head coach ahead of the 2026 season.
Henrik Rydström was subsequently appointed on December 31 after a two-year spell in his homeland with Malmö, winning the Allsvenskan in 2023 and 2024. Rydström has already made tactical changes to the Crew's familiar style, shifting them from the back three they are known for to the 4-4-2 he prefers.
Former New York City FC defender Malte Amundsen described the shift as "evolution not revolution." Expanding on his tactical identity in preseason, Rydström said:
"If I say directness, it sounds like we'll be a counterattack team that tries to put the ball in behind. But that's not the style. It's to take the opportunity when you can go forward to threaten a little bit more. But it's difficult sometimes when you're a team that likes to have the ball, and we like to have the ball."
"I'm a coach who loves when our team dominates with the ball, but you can also play too many sideways passes, you play backwards and you wait a little bit too much. It's a thin line ... to find the moments to go against the opponent and drive. I love passes, but mix it up with running with the ball. How can you stress the opponent a little bit more in their penalty box?"
That flexibility will pose an interesting tactical challenge for Pascal Jansen and his players.
Major League Soccer Stories from May 7, 2026
- Due to Demand, Upper Bowl Opened for Whitecaps FC Return to BC Place on August 1 - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- FC Cincinnati Head South for Saturday Night Match at Charlotte FC - FC Cincinnati
- Applications Now Open for Mini Peaks Legacy Program - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- San Diego FC Signs Goalkeeper Jacob Jackson - San Diego FC
- LA Galaxy Sign Midfielder Troy Elgersma to First Team Contract Through 2026 - LA Galaxy
- Philadelphia Union Announce Soccer Celebration Presented by Michelob Ultra - Philadelphia Union
- Keys to the Match: Bounce Back - New York City FC
- Colorado Rapids Announce Justyne Freud as SVP of Marketing & Brand Strategy, Elizabeth DeFeo as VP of Partnerships - Colorado Rapids
- San Diego FC and FOX 5 Team up for San Diego FC's Soccer Celebration, Presented by Adriana's Insurance - San Diego FC
- LA Galaxy Loan Midfielder Tucker Lepley to USL Championship Side Oakland Roots SC - LA Galaxy
- Sounders FC to Host Belgium National Team as a FIFA World Cup 2026© Base Camp Training Site - Seattle Sounders FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Heads to Denver to Face Colorado Rapids on Saturday Night - St. Louis City SC
- Leo Messi Reaches 100 Appearances for Inter Miami CF - Inter Miami CF
- Soccer Capital Summer Announces Live Entertainment - Sporting Kansas City
- D.C. United to Play the Ethiopia National Team in a Friendly at Audi Field on July 11 - D.C. United
- St. Louis CITY SC Expands Commitment to "Tackle the Struggle" with New Partnership with Missouri 988 - St. Louis City SC
- Toronto FC Post Important Entry Details for Record-Breaking Match on May 9 - Toronto FC
- Prenetics' IM8 Named Exclusive Health Supplements Partner of Inter Miami CF in Multi-Year Partnership - Inter Miami CF
- LAFC Bows out of Concacaf Champions Cup After 4-0 Defeat at Toluca FC - Los Angeles FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.