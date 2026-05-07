Keys to the Match: Bounce Back

Published on May 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC take on Columbus Crew at Yankee Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 PM ET.

Here are the Keys to the Match, presented by Ford.

Form Guide

New York City FC have played Columbus Crew 28 times across MLS and Leagues Cup. Of those games, New York City have nine wins, eight draws, and 11 losses, scoring 48 goals.

The first of those meetings was way back in August 2015. A 2-2 draw saw New York City FC leave Ohio with a point thanks to a brace from Kwadwo Poku.

During the last five games in MLS, Columbus have won two, New York City FC has won one, and the remaining two were draws. Columbus boast a solid MLS record of late, with two wins, two defeats, and a draw in their last five outings.

Henrik Rydström will be keen to improve Columbus' away form starting this weekend. The Crew have one win in five road games this season, and that came against Atlanta United. Meanwhile, New York City FC will look to add another home win at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

A home record of two wins, two ties, and three losses has opened the season for New York City FC.

Bounce Back

Pascal Jansen did not hide his disappointment on Sunday.

"The locker room is not a nice place to be in right now."

The result against D.C. United was frustrating and is something both players and staff are keen to put right as soon as possible.

New Face

The departure of Wilfried Nancy in the offseason forced Columbus to appoint a new head coach ahead of the 2026 season.

Henrik Rydström was subsequently appointed on December 31 after a two-year spell in his homeland with Malmö, winning the Allsvenskan in 2023 and 2024. Rydström has already made tactical changes to the Crew's familiar style, shifting them from the back three they are known for to the 4-4-2 he prefers.

Former New York City FC defender Malte Amundsen described the shift as "evolution not revolution." Expanding on his tactical identity in preseason, Rydström said:

"If I say directness, it sounds like we'll be a counterattack team that tries to put the ball in behind. But that's not the style. It's to take the opportunity when you can go forward to threaten a little bit more. But it's difficult sometimes when you're a team that likes to have the ball, and we like to have the ball."

"I'm a coach who loves when our team dominates with the ball, but you can also play too many sideways passes, you play backwards and you wait a little bit too much. It's a thin line ... to find the moments to go against the opponent and drive. I love passes, but mix it up with running with the ball. How can you stress the opponent a little bit more in their penalty box?"

That flexibility will pose an interesting tactical challenge for Pascal Jansen and his players.







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